Holyoke, MA
WWLP

Girls Inc. of the Valley meets major fundraising milestone

By Kayleigh Thomas,

3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major milestone for Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke!

On Tuesday, the organization shared campaign fundraising updates, for their new 16,000-square-foot headquarters. The Girls Inc. community inviting local lawmakers to announce the organization has raised more than 90 percent of its campaign goal of $5 million.

The campaign that began in 2018 aims to expand Girls Inc of the Valley’s physical footprint and help serve a larger community. This will be possible with new spaces, like elementary and teen centers, STEM/maker space a kitchen, a library learning center, and an outdoor playground.

Suzane Parker, Executive Director for Girls Inc. Of the Valley told 22News, “We still need these places where girls and young women should thrive, and having this location be renovated is really special at this time.”

A total of $400,000 is still needed to reach their goal of $5 million.

