See the Shocking Surprise Celebrity Who Crashed 'The Voice' for a Blind Audition

The NBC star popped into 'The Voice' to surprise Blake Shelton on his last season.

We love him on The Tonight Show and That’s My Jam , and Jimmy Fallon once again showed off his sense of humor when he showed up at The Voice tonight for a Blind Audition.

Jimmy did his best impression of Michael McDonald , performing, “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near), and when coaches Niall Horan , Chance the Rapper , and Kelly Clarkson looked confused, and then looked as if they might hit their buzzer, Blake Shelton said, “Don’t do it.”

It wasn’t clear if he was in on the gag or just recognized Jimmy’s voice.

Kelly was the first to break, then Niall, and finally Chance, but Blake was holding firm. He was not going to turn his chair—even as the other coaches were laughing once they saw it was Jimmy.

Finally, Jimmy walked off stage and over to Blake’s chair and hit his button for him.

Then it was hugs all around as Blake, declared, “You can’t do that. You broke the rules.”

Jimmy said, “I had to. I’m across the parking lot doing our show, That’s My Jam, and I texted Carson Daly and said, “I’ve got to come over and say, ‘Hey, buddy. Twenty-three seasons. Congratulations.’”

Then Blake and Jimmy hugged it out some more, and Blake said, “I knew what was going on. No way I’m hittin’ my button.”

Niall also said he figured out. “I knew straightaway it was you,” he told Jimmy, but Chance said, “I thought you were Michael McDonald.”

Kelly said, “I turned first, so you’re on my team.”

“I’m on Kelly’s team,” Jimmy agreed. “Thank you for turning around.”

Then Jimmy joked that when he does Michael McDonald, he doesn’t have to memorize any of the words, and he does more of his impression of the Doobie Brother.

After Jimmy left, Blake said, “It didn’t take me long to figure out it was Jimmy Fallon and there was no way, I was going to hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can.”

Hopefully, that will be the first of many surprises for Season 23 to mark Blake’s final season on The Voice.

The Voice will return next Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC for more Blind Auditions.

