Odessa, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Play pickleball at the Play It Forward event

By Zachary Bordner,

3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting its annual Play It Forward event on Saturday, May 6.

The pickleball tournament will begin at 5pm with a live performance from Treaty Oak Revival beginning at 8:30pm.

Tickets and more information can be found on Harmony Home’s website .

All proceeds will go toward Harmony Home CAC.

