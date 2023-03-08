Play pickleball at the Play It Forward event

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting its annual Play It Forward event on Saturday, May 6.
The pickleball tournament will begin at 5pm with a live performance from Treaty Oak Revival beginning at 8:30pm.
Tickets and more information can be found on Harmony Home’s website .
