sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cayla S. Spano, 33 By Jilian Detty, Director of Public Notices, 3 days ago

By Jilian Detty, Director of Public Notices, 3 days ago

Cayla S. Spano, 33, of Chillicothe, passed 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at her brother’s residence unexpectedly. She was born December 30, 1989,... ...