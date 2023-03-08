Grizzlies have no update on when Ja Morant will play again: 'We want what's best for him'

LOS ANGELES – It’s unclear when Ja Morant will rejoin the Memphis Grizzlies as the NBA and Colorado police investigate his apparent brandishing of a handgun at a Denver-area nightclub.

Morant, a two-time All-Star, did not suit up with his teammates Tuesday for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. It was his second missed game since the incident and the Grizzlies had said Morant would miss “at least’’ two games .

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said he had no update on when Morant will play again and also said it would be “disrespectful’’ to put a timetable on it as they work with their young star.

“It’s support and accountability,’’ Jenkins said during a pregame news conference. “We’re in touch with him every single day. It’s staff, it’s teammates. He’s still a huge part of what we do. As I said the other day, we love him, we want what’s best for him, we support him. I’m not going to ever share what our conversations are.’’

The incident involving the apparent handgun took place early Saturday morning in Glendale, near Denver, a few hours after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets, 113-97. Morant danced as he flashed the gun on Instagram Live. Police said they began looking into the matter Monday and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re still investigating it and we definitely don’t have any information to release (Tuesday),’’ captain Jamie Dillon of the Glendale Police Department told USA TODAY Sports. Dillon said the department may have more to share later in the week.

The NBA will conduct its own investigation, which could include determining if the apparent gun was registered with the league as required by NBA rules and whether Morant transported the gun on a chartered flight.

Laura Ehret, VP of Communications and Basketball Information Strategy for the Grizzlies, said the team follows Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations. She provided no further information.

Typically, the NBA waits to discipline players until investigations are complete. There has been a wide range of discipline for gun-related incidents.

The longest suspension was 50 games, handed out to former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas in 2010 for bringing guns into the locker room. He and teammate Javaris Crittenton both were armed and threatened each other. Crittenton was suspended for 38 games.

By contrast, Golden State Warriors forward Stephen Jackson was suspended for just seven games in 2007 after he pleaded guilty to a criminal recklessness charge for firing a gun outside a strip club in Indianapolis.

Before the Grizzlies' game Tuesday night, Jenkins clarified that the Grizzlies did not suspend Morant. The day after the incident with the apparent handgun, the team issued a statement on its Twitter account saying Morant “will be away from the team for at least the next two games.’ ”

Added Jenkins, “We’re keeping those dialogues inside, how we’re framing and all that stuff. That’s our internal business.’’

Heading into its game with the Lakers, Memphis was second in the Western Conference standings.

Morant was ninth in the league in scoring (27.1 points per game) and fifth in assists (8.2 assists per game).

