Open in App
North Andover, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Why NEC men's basketball tournament champion Merrimack isn't going to NCAA Tournament

By Jace Evans, USA TODAY,

3 days ago

Merrimack, the Northeast Conference regular-season champion, capped the best year yet for the program at the Division I level by defeating Fairleigh Dickinson to win the men's basketball conference tournament .

Next up? The offseason.

Yep, the best team in the NEC this year is going home, and the team they defeated in Tuesday's conference title game is going to March Madness.

Merrimack has fallen victim to the NCAA's transition rule, but what is that, exactly?

Here's everything you need to know about the rule and why Merrimack's season is over:

What is the NCAA's transition rule?

As part of the "reclassification process," teams that move up to Division I are barred from playing in NCAA championships during their four-year "transition period." Merrimack jumped from Division II to Division I in 2019-20 – making this the fourth and final year they are banned from participating in the NCAA Tournament.

What you need to know about Merrimack?

Merrimack finishes the season at 18-16, but went an impressive 12-4 in Northeast Conference play to win their second league crown (they also won the NEC in their first year in Division I, in 2019-20). They ended the season on an 11-game winning streak, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson, 67-66 , in Tuesday's title game by closing on an 8-0 run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkVab_0lBFI25H00
Merrimack forward Jordan Minor lifts the NEC tournament trophy. Charles Krupa, AP

Who goes to the NCAA Tournament instead of Merrimack?

Fairleigh Dickinson, the NEC tournament runner-up, takes the league's automatic bid in March Madness. Merrimack is not eligible for the NIT, either.

NCAA Tournament automatic bids: Who has secured spots in March Madness?

Has this happened before?

Yep. In fact, the most recent occurrence was just last year. Bellarmine won the ASUN tournament but did not advance to March Madness since they were in just their second season at the Division I level.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why NEC men's basketball tournament champion Merrimack isn't going to NCAA Tournament

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Holy Cross fires men's basketball coach Brett Nelson, with national search to follow for successor
Worcester, MA23 hours ago
Reading boys hockey team reaches state's Final 4
Reading, MA1 day ago
Rob McClanaghan speaks after case against him is dropped
Boston, MA1 day ago
Will Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz make a killing on his Florida home?
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Gov. Healey teams up with current and former Patriots for 10th annual ‘Saving by Shaving’ event
Boston, MA1 day ago
In the news: J. Keith Motley
Boston, MA3 days ago
Voice of Boston: Patrick Lyons
Boston, MA1 day ago
Local Band Wins Best Live Performance
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Boston’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2023
Boston, MA2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parades postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ2 days ago
Pope Francis Re-Appoints Cardinal O’Malley To Council of Cardinals
Boston, MA4 days ago
West Roxbury Man Claims Winning $100K Mass Cash Prize Ahead Of Expiration
Boston, MA4 days ago
Barnes & Noble Brings 2 New Locations To Massachusetts, Bouncing Back After Pandemic
Wareham, MA1 day ago
Cities with the most expensive homes in Boston metro area
Boston, MA3 days ago
Popular Boston bakery closing later this month for movie shoot
Boston, MA2 days ago
Connecticut ShopRite Undergoes Major Renovations to Meet Shoppers’ Evolving Needs
Norwalk, CT3 days ago
Only Lesbian Bar in New England Opens in Worcester on Friday
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Crowd-Funded Queer Bar Heads To Former Pour House Space In Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
State police: Man was racing on I-93 in Braintree at 120 mph when he caused deadly crash
Braintree, MA1 day ago
Deadly shooting near Boston's Jackson Square
Boston, MA6 days ago
One of Lakeville’s Most Desirable Waterfront Homes is For Sale
Lakeville, MA2 days ago
Set of triplets born at Long Island hospital make history
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
Teen reported missing in Boston has been located
Boston, MA4 days ago
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman and Her All-Female Crew Make ‘Wicked Tuna’ History
Seabrook, NH3 days ago
Morning shooting across from playground in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
Boston, MA3 days ago
Dracut Man, 22, Who Was 'Positive Light' Dies In Maine Car Crash
Wells, ME5 days ago
Framingham Police Arrest Driver, With Suspended License, Speeding on Route 9
Framingham, MA3 days ago
Police arrest armed robbery suspects after pursuit from New Hampshire to Sterling, Mass.
Sterling, MA2 days ago
Boston police investigating after stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue
Boston, MA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy