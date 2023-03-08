Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Dog interrupts Concacaf Champions League play in Philadelphia Union-Alianza FC game

By Jim Reineking, USA TODAY,

3 days ago
Adidas MLS ball at Exploria Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

The preposterously unpredictable nature of the Concacaf Champions League took an amusing turn Tuesday night when a dog ran onto the field during the Philadelphia Union's game against Alianza F.C. at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The pooch-initiated stoppage of play came in the 68th minute when the enthusiastic dog ran past a few players. The exuberant dog then promptly attempted to eat the game ball before stadium security spoiled the pup's fun.

"I wonder if he's going to play the position K9," Fox Sports analyst, and former U.S. men's national team player, Stu Holden said on the game broadcast.

The game had more bark than bite, ending in a scoreless draw. Leg 2 will take place on Tuesday, March 14 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Adding to the Concacaf wackiness Tuesday, Haitian club Violette pulled off a stunning upset of Austin FC, 3-0 , prior to the Philadelphia Union-Alianza F.C. game.

The Philadelphia Union, which lost in an epic MLS Cup final against Los Angeles FC last season, earned its Concacaf Champions League spot by virtue of finishing first in the Eastern Conference during the 2022 regular season.

