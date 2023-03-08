Democrats Salute Gaughran, Suozzi

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and former State Sen. Jim Gaughran were honored Monday night by fellow Democrats.

Suozzi decided last year not to run again in favor of a primary against Gov. Kathy Hochul but he lost. Newsday reported that he has taken on a part-time job at Actum LLC, a lobbying, consulting and public relations firm.

Gaughran was squeezed out of Senate seat when his district was redrawn, and chose not to take up take up the fight in another district.

Huntington Democrats created a plaque bearing the names of of the two men, which will hang on the Hall of Fame wall at their headquarters on Main Street.

The gathering at Ella’s Italian Bistro and Pizza Napoletana was also a fundraiser for the local party. Also on hand were Town Board candidates Don McKay and Jen Hebert, Town Clerk candidate Linda Davis Valdez, incumbent tax receiver Jillian Guthman, Suffolk County legislative candidates Stu Besen, Sidney Joyner and incumbent Tom Donnelly, as well as outgoing Councilwoman Joan Cergol.

Huntington Republicans are kicking off their campaign with their Chairman’s Gala on March 27 at IMC Restaurant and Bar.

Photos by Doug Martines