New Mexico fugitive arrested in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) assisted in taking a wanted fugitive from New Mexico into custody on Monday, March 6.

PCSO said 27-year-old Thomas McPherson of Farmington, New Mexico was wanted on a no-bond felony warrant. Special Investigations detectives located and arrested McPherson Monday evening in Pueblo, PCSO said.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said McPherson’s felony warrant included charges of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

McPherson was booked into the Pueblo County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to New Mexico.

