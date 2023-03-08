Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Gafford’s putback gives Wizards win over Pistons

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XVdW_0lBFEdbd00

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Gafford converted a putback of Bradley Beal’s airball at the buzzer, and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their ninth straight loss, 119-117 on Tuesday night.

With the score tied, Beal drove to the baseline and shot a fadeaway floater that was too strong and missed everything. Gafford grabbed the weak-side rebound and banked in the game-winner.

Beal finished with 32 points and Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 before fouling out in the final minute. Washington (32-34) ended a two-game skid and is 10th in the Eastern Conference, in position for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Jaden Ivey had 26 points and 12 assists for the NBA-worst Pistons. James Wiseman added 21 points.

Ivey was the only active Pistons player who played in the team’s season-opening win over the Orlando Magic. The other nine have either been traded or are injured.

Washington scored 14 points in the first 3:06 of the fourth quarter — giving them 50 in the second half — to take a 103-95 lead, but Ivey’s 3-pointer put Detroit up 110-109 with 3:18 left.

Ivey drew Porzingis’ sixth foul with 50.7 seconds to play, then hit both free throws to give Detroit a 117-115 lead, but Beal tied it with a layup.

Isaiah Livers turned the ball over with 23 seconds left, setting up the winning play.

The Pistons shot 54.8% in the first half, with Wiseman going 6 of 6, to take a 58-53 lead.

Washington hit 12 of its first 17 second-half shots, including four 3-pointers, to move ahead 83-76.

The Wizards scored 36 points in the third quarter, including 10 by Beal, but R.J. Hampton’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer pulled Detroit within 89-88.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Have won seven straight against Detroit and have won eight of the last nine season series. … Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points and Corey Kispert had 16, making 4 of 5 3-point attempts.

Pistons: Haven’t won a game in regulation since beating the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 on Feb. 3.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Atlanta on Wednesday and again on Friday.

Pistons: Host Charlotte on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Red Wings edge Blackhawks, end six-game slide
Detroit, MI2 days ago
2 state police officers recovering after Detroit shooting
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GRPD: Dozens of bullets sprayed in deadly shooting
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Norton Shores man jailed after police find drugs, guns
Norton Shores, MI1 day ago
Dillon Brooks shades Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard over calls for Grizzlies vet signing
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma’s eye-opening Bradley Beal comments after collapse vs. Hawks
Washington, DC2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Charles Barkley's Outrageous Comment On Victor Wembanyama: "He Won't Have To Worry About Being Skinny In San Antonio.”
San Antonio, TX21 hours ago
Police ID man shot, killed outside GR bar
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Man arrested for meth deal dies of cardiac arrest
Benton Harbor, MI22 hours ago
Police: Man shot, killed while forcing way into BC apartment
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Rutgers pulls away in 2nd half vs. frigid-shooting Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Kent County deputies investigate ‘suspicious person’ near Sparta
Sparta, MI1 day ago
GRPD: 1 injured in shooting; suspect arrested
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Rally to be held for Sturgis-area woman missing since 2018
Sturgis, MI1 day ago
Teen arrested, charged for carjacking near Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
MSP: 4 kids injured in hit-and-run north of Wayland
Wayland, MI2 days ago
Large police presence in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
El Paso expands capacity to assist migrants ahead of post-Title 42 surge
El Paso, TX7 hours ago
Man charged for 2021 assault of 86-year-old veteran
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
Suspect in custody after search warrant in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy