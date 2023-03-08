Baltimore neighbors join to remember teen killed in park

The Monday afternoon shooting happened in the park- right near Hubbard’s home. Hubbard wasn’t home when it happened, but it still strikes a chord.
On the heels of this - she knows there are larger issues at play, and wants to see something change.
"There’s mental health issues, there’s trauma, there’s all types of things that have been left untreated," Hubbard said. "And so I think it’s time to really stop dealing with the surface and dig a little bit deeper."
Crime Stoppers released a photo of Carter on Tuesday while issuing an $8,000 reward, hoping that someone will come forward with information leading to the killer's arrest.
"It’s different hearing it than it is seeing it," said Mike Ball, also a Bayview resident. "It’s definitely a different vibe being here."
Ball, who joined the group to pay his respects, used to be the leader of the neighborhood association in Bayview. He still lives there, and walks in the park all the time.
"It's a good school, it’s good kids," Ball said. "But there’s this very, very small percentage and number that consistently create issues. And it’s been a long time coming."
