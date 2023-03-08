Open in App
Tucson, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

PCSD searching for man possibly following students home from DeGrazia school

By Marcos Icahuate,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y94Tl_0lBFEK1w00

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a person who was reported to have been following students home.

Deputies received a call March 1 about a man near DeGrazia Elementary School, with one student reportedly being followed.

The student said they saw the man driving and walking around the DeGrazia area multiple times.

Deputies received another call March 6 from other students who went through similar incidents.

PCSD describes the man as:

  • Caucasian
  • Possibly in his 50's or 60's
  • Medium to thin build
  • Between 5'7" and 6'00"
  • Gray hair with a goatee
  • Might have a midsize single cab pickup truck

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 911 or 88-crime.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tucson, AZ newsLocal Tucson, AZ
Vigilant community members lends helping hand in arrest of felon
Tucson, AZ2 hours ago
16-year-old arrested in shooting near Kain Ave
Tucson, AZ3 hours ago
Teen arrested in shooting investigation
Tucson, AZ3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pima Regional SWAT to train at Sahuarita High School
Sahuarita, AZ18 hours ago
Sahuarita Police arrest woman for aggravated assault
Sahuarita, AZ19 hours ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
TPD recovers stolen truck in Nogales
Tucson, AZ21 hours ago
New TPD report reveals details in 2022 constable killing
Tucson, AZ19 hours ago
Suspicious man spotted near Tucson-area elementary school twice in one week
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Fire at Tucson grocery store investigated as arson
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
TPD investigating aggravated assault at Santa Rita Park
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Two men from San Xavier charged Carjacking and Possession of a Firearm
Marana, AZ1 day ago
PRCIT identifies man injured in Feb. 14 police shooting
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Woman dies after Tucson crash
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Police investigating Tucson shooting
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Santa Cruz River bounces back
Tucson, AZ17 hours ago
Deadly crash shuts down I-10 eastbound in Benson
Benson, AZ15 hours ago
Northwest Fire District responds to fire at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Casa Grande resident details 'demeaning' care at assisted living facility
Casa Grande, AZ1 day ago
Behind the Badge: Recruits' training stresses teamwork, accountability
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Prescribed burn happening at Cochise Stronghold
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
TUSD hosting hygiene drive Saturday March 11th
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Bobcat found on dog bed in San Manuel home
San Manuel, AZ2 days ago
TFD: Fry's fire was intentionally set
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Man sentenced for attempting to smuggle ammunition to Mexico
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
4 Dead in multi-car crash on I-10 in Benson
Benson, AZ13 hours ago
Tucson salon temporarily closes after a car crashes into their entrance
Tucson, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy