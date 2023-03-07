Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Times Leader

Crosby’s overtime goal completes Penguins’ rally from four goals down

By Associated Press,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00l8c6_0lBFEB5P00
Penguins winger Jason Zucker, center, celebrates a goal that sparked a rally from a 4-0 deficit against Columbus on Tuesday. Leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scorer Alex Nylander (19) was called up for his first career game with Pittsburgh. Philip G. Pavely | AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby’s power-play goal 2:45 into overtime finished off a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins slipped by the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins trailed the Blue Jackets, who began the night with the NHL’s worst record, by four early in the second period but found a way to win for the fifth time in six games.

Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker and Danton Heinen scored in a 3:38 span early in the third period to pull the Penguins even. Crosby’s 28th goal of the season — a blast from the left circle — in the extra period allowed Pittsburgh to escape.

Zucker finished with two goals for Pittsburgh to push him across the 20-goal plateau for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Evgeni Malkin had three assists for the Penguins. Crosby and Rickard Rakell added two assists each while keeping the Blue Jackets winless at PPG Paints Arena since November 2015.

Casey DeSmith stopped all 15 shots he faced after replacing an ineffective Tristan Jarry early in the second period.

Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, Liam Foudy and Lane Pederson all scored for Columbus but it wasn’t enough. Michael Hutchinson — who replaced an ill Elvis Merzlikins at the start of the second period — wore down under constant pressure from Pittsburgh. Hutchinson made 35 saves but let the four-goal advantage he inherited slip away.

The Blue Jackets outskated and outplayed the Penguins over the first 25 minutes while sprinting to a massive lead.

Inattentive backchecking and shaky play by Jarry — who sat out a loss to Florida on Saturday due to an illness — led to a smattering of boos and tepid calls for the firing of general manager Ron Hextall after Foudy’s wrist shot beat Jarry 2:37 into the second period to put Columbus up 4-0.

Jarry was replaced by DeSmith, though the switch did little to bring the Penguins to life. The well-traveled Hutchinson, making just his second appearance of the season, held the Penguins at bay save for Zucker’s flip from in front just past the game’s halfway point.

The three-goal lead, however, evaporated quickly in the third. Guentzel’s 25th goal of the season 21 seconds into the final period gave the Penguins a jolt. Zucker’s second of the game less than three minutes later brought Pittsburgh within one and when Heinen finished off an end-to-end rush by tapping in a feed from Rakell, the Penguins tied it.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Capitol Rioter Shocks Judge With 'Ridiculous' Sentencing Statements
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Major Meltdown: Penguins Blow Late Lead, Lose 4-3 in OT
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Flyers fire embattled GM Chuck Fletcher, give Danny Briere interim job
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
WBS Penguins struggle to score again in loss to Lehigh Valley
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Penguins prank Joseph with car full of packing peanuts
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA21 hours ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
1 free agent who can help fill Steelers’ biggest offseason need
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Big days for Wyoming Area and Muncy as PIAA state wrestling championships commence
Muncy, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgher to take business outside city after officials deny his plans for Homewood
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
North Versailles, PA2 days ago
Questions surround personal care home in Bridgeville
Bridgeville, PA19 hours ago
Your Favorite Phillies Player Ranked Amongst Most Annoying MLB Players
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
West Virginia Drops Heartbreaker in the Big 12 Championship
Morgantown, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy