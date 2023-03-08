Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

New video reveals welfare check at MSU gunman's home before shooting

By Heather Catallo,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299LQF_0lBFE7dk00

The 7 Investigators are revealing new video of police visiting the home of the Michigan State University shooting suspect.

The body cam footage provides some clarity about what happened just days before the tragedy on campus.

There has been speculation that a welfare check at the home was connected to the mass shooting.

Bodycam Video: Welfare Check

Lansing Police visited the home of the MSU shooting suspect about a week before Anthony McRae gunned down 8 students on campus, and police say the call for help that night had nothing to do with the tragedy that would unfold the following week.

On February 5, 2023, a Lansing Police officer jumped the locked fence at the McRae residence, eager to find out if Anthony’s father Michael was okay.

Lansing Police officials say the welfare check was prompted by a call from Michael’s sister.

“Michael, are you alright,” asked the officer.

“Yeah, I'm okay,” said Michael McRae.

“Okay. Your sister… called. She wanted to make sure you're okay,” said the officer.

“I’m okay,” said Michael.

“I'll let her know. Have a good evening, sir,” said the officer.

A Lansing police spokeswoman told us Michael’s sister “requested the police check on her brother after being seen at a local hospital for a fall. She became concerned when she could not reach him.”

“So is there someone with him right now,” asked the dispatcher on the 911 call.

“I don’t know if his son Anthony is there cause he works, so I don’t know. He found him earlier this morning,” said Michael’s sister on the 911 call.

“I just want to make sure you're all right,” said the officer.

“Yes, sir,” said Michael.

“Your phone's off, so I'm not sure if it's charged or not,” said the officer.

“Okay. Yes, sir,” said Michael.

Police officials maintain the welfare check is not related to the MSU shooting.

“The Lansing Police Department has not responded to any welfare checks for Anthony McRae. There was a welfare check for the address on Howe Street on February 5 th , but it was not related to the accused. And LPD has not been called in any way to shots fired at this address,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosbee at a press conference on February 16, 2023.

The 7 Investigators requested records for any and all police contact with Anthony McRae and his home address for the last 5 years.

The only information on file includes some traffic violations, a previous call about a larceny, and McRae’s 2019 arrest for carrying a concealed weapon.

Lansing police say no formal police report was made for that welfare check because there was no crime. The 7 Investigators also spoke to Michael McRae; he confirmed the welfare check was not related to his son and he maintains he doesn’t know why his son committed this horrific attack on the students.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
MSU shooting surveillance video shows gunman calmly walking in union, police searching
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
East Lansing police identify person involved in Snapchat threat
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
‘Why? Why? Why?’ MSU shooter asks in newly released letter
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GRPD: 18-year-old shot, no suspect information
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Second suspect arrested in connection to Michigan's largest fentanyl seizure
Paw Paw, MI23 hours ago
Police ID man shot, killed outside GR bar
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
No threat to public after Lansing Police respond to shooting
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Second suspect charged after record-breaking fentanyl bust
Madison Heights, MI23 hours ago
DeWitt priest bound after allegedly stealing $770,000
Dewitt, MI22 hours ago
Cat recovering after being shot in the head
Lansing, MI1 day ago
GRPD: Dozens of bullets sprayed in deadly shooting
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Flint Police searching for missing man
Flint, MI1 day ago
Lansing police locate person of interest connected to early morning shooting
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Saginaw parolee charged with murder in Lansing music producer’s fatal shooting
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder, Battle Creek Police says
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Police release Michigan State University gunman's note: 'Why do people hate me?'
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Tragic Confession: Michigan State Shooter's Note Reveals Feelings of Hatred and Rejection
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
2 injured in stabbing after man was confronted while walking with 3-month-old in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Michigan man indicted for hate crime in Jewish threats case
Tipton, MI1 day ago
Woman arrested in connection to fatal Jackson shooting
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Face-spitting preceded deadly altercation in Wyoming hotel parking lot, records show
Wyoming, MI2 days ago
Teen arrested, charged for carjacking near Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Large police presence in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Battle Creek teenager arrested for carjacking in Emmett Township
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Drunken driver flees after hitting minivan full of young children in southwest Michigan
Byron Center, MI2 days ago
Fulton man shot and killed after apparently breaking into apartment
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
‘We really are just tired of it': Creston residents petition for safer roads
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy