Michigan State
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan House passes repeal of 3rd grade reading retention law

By FOX 17,

3 days ago
The Michigan House voted to repeal a law on Tuesday, that requires children who are not proficient in reading by third grade to be held back.

The law was passed by the legislature in 2016, when Republicans were in control. Republicans said they wanted greater accountability in the state education system.

The law was implemented in 2020. If certain students were struggling to read in early elementary school, they were required to enroll in a specialized learning program.

However, some teachers and parents say that the law has not been effective. They also say it holds back socio-economically disadvantaged students at a higher rate.

The bill already cleared the senate last month. It is now heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her signature.

The bill can be found here .

