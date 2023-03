(Audubon) The bond issue to build a new Audubon Department Fire Station failed, with 65.38 percent voting against it and 34.62 percent voting in favor.

Voters went to the polls to decide on entering a general obligation capital loan note not exceeding $2.8 million to design, construct, equip, furnish, and acquire land for the new facility. The measure failed 372 to 197.

The special election also included a run-off between two candidates to fill a City Council seat. James Richardson defeated Chris Hemmingsen 317-162.