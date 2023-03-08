Open in App
Summit Township, MI
YourErie

Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, PSP investigating

By Kristen Nielsen,

3 days ago

One man was injured after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Summit Township on Monday.

The first calls went out around 8:30 p.m. for a pedestrian struck in the 300 block of Holly Park Drive.

Spontaneous combustion blamed for Chautauqua County fire

According to reports from the scene, a 21-year-old man was struck. There has been no word on the extent of his injuries, but he was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

