Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, PSP investigating

One man was injured after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Summit Township on Monday.
The first calls went out around 8:30 p.m. for a pedestrian struck in the 300 block of Holly Park Drive.
According to reports from the scene, a 21-year-old man was struck. There has been no word on the extent of his injuries, but he was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.
