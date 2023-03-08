Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth commercial building on Belknap burns down; no injuries, fire department says

By Nicole Lopez,

3 days ago

A fire destroyed a vacant commercial building early Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fire department received multiple calls of a commercial structure fire near the 2500 block of East Belknap Street, the department said in a Facebook post. According to a fire department call log, the address was 2408 E. Belknap.

According to online records, the building had previously been the location of bars such as the Chrome Club and Skyy Lounge.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the two-story vacant building, according to the fire department.

It took an hour and 15 minutes to bring the fire under control at a vacant building on East Belknap Street, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. There were no injuries. Glen E. Ellman /Fort Worth Fire Department Facebook

“Because command knew the history of the building and the amount of fire that had already progressed throughout the structure, crews were ordered to fight the fire defensively (from outside) for safety concerns,” the fire department said in its Facebook post . “That call proved to be the right one, as there were multiple collapses in the hour and fifteen minutes it took to bring this fire under control.”

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

