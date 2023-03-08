WWE's Roxanne Perez Retains NXT Women's Title but Collapses, Carried Out on Stretcher

The main event for tonight's WWE NXT Roadblock was the anticpated one on one showdown between NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and the challenger Meiko Satomura. Satomura previously helped Perez but asked for a Title shot in return, and Perez obliged with tonight's match. It was a hard-hitting match, and every move Satomura hits in general looks extremely painful. The match was extremely close and there were several near falls, but Perez ultimately came out on top. Unfortunately, she also fell to the mat afterwards and had to be put on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance, so hopefully, everything is okay.

They circled briefly and then Satomura went for the wrist and pinned Perez down to the mat while still keeping her arm locked down. Perez got back to her feet several times but Satomura kept the wrist lock intact, and then picked her up and slammed her back down to the mat. Satomura wasn't letting the Champion get any momentum, and she reversed an escape into another hold.

Satomura kept the pressure on Perez's wrist and arm, and the Champion was able to reverse it and fling the challenger to the mat for a cover attempt, only for Satomura to reverse it into a submission. Perez escaped and went for a pin attempt herself but the challenger escaped.

Satomura went for another submission but Perez quickly got to the bottom rope to break the hold. They locked up again and Satomura got Perez's hands pinned to the ground but the Champion got her shoulders up. Perez connected with some back elbows but Satomura connected with a huge punch and then locked in another hold on the Champion in the middle of the ring.

Satomura locked in a submission but Perez reversed it. Satomura bought herself some space but Perez then flung her to the outside only to get caught with a forearm to the head. Satomura covered Perez but she kicked out, and then Satomura hit her with a big strike to the chest. Perez got under her and got her shoulders down but she kicked out. Satomura then locked Perez in a leg submission. She was able to break it up with kicks but then Satomura kicked her in the back of the leg and locked that submission in again. Perez countered with another submission but Satomura was able to still get the best of the exchange.

Perez came back with huge chops and strikes, but Satomura locked her with a big kick. Perez wasn't giving up though and hit a Dragon Screw on the challenger's leg, and she screamed in pain. Perez hit an uppercut to the face and another, and then a third followed before she went for another move, but Satomura escaped it. She missed her next move and Perez hit a dropkick.

Perez bounced off the ropes and collided with Satomura on the outside. She rolled her in and went up top but Satomura caught her. Perez then got on the top rope and tried to bring the challenger down but she couldn't. Satomura kicked her in the back of the head and went up top, but Perez got her knees up. Perez then rolled her up but she kicked out.

Perez connected with hard kicks to the back, but Satomura hit kicks of her own. Then she lifted the Champ but she got away and hit the Russian Leg Sweep into a cover, but she kicked out. Satomura rolled up with a crucifix but the champ kicked out. Satomura picked her up and slammed the Champ down. Satomura hit a kick to the head and covered Perez but she kicked out.

Satomura connected with double kicks to the head and went for the cover, but Perez somehow kicked out and rolled to the outside. Satomura kicked her in the head and chest and then picked her up, but Perez threw her face-first into the post. Then Perez went for Pop Rocks, but she didn't get all of it as Satomura held on to the ring apron. Satomura slammed Perez to the floor and rolled her back in the ring and went for the pin, but Perez got her foot on the bottom rope.

Satomura was a bit frustrated and hit several kicks to the head. She then hit a kick to the chest and went for another kick but Perez dodged it and rolled her up for the pin and the win. Perez is still your NXT Women's Champion.

Satomura went to pay her respect and hand her the Title, but then Perez lost her balance and fell to the mat, looking as if she might have fainted. Referees came out and then called for the medical staff, and then Booker T got off commentary and went into the ring. Shawn Michaels also came out as Perez was put on a stretcher and wheeled into an ambulance outside.

The following camera indicates this is all a work, but on the off chance it is an actual issue, we wish Perez all the best.

