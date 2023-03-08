Parker McCollum Announces New Song “Speed” Coming Out This Friday

Parker McCollum is on the rise in the country music world, as the reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year gearing up to release his next studio album, Never Enough, this coming May.

Fans are already on high alert for any new material of his will be excited about McCollum’s latest announcement via social media.

He’ll be dropping the unreleased fan favorite, “Speed,” a song he’s teased quite a bit in the past year, this coming Friday.

Only three days notice for the new song from McCollum, which means we won’t have much of a wait until it drops:

The singer-songwriter’s latest work before this Friday’s new addition is a song titled “I Ain’t Going Nowhere,” which was released back on February 17th of this year.

It is confirmed that “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” will be on his upcoming album Never Enough, which has a May 12th release date.

“Speed” will be another sneak peak from McCollum’s album release in a couple of months, the fourth song of the album released before the entire project drops, joining the two other songs (“Handle on You” and “Stoned”) that became available at the end of last year.

McCollum is clearly aboard a rocket to country stardom. He just recently headlined the Houston Rodeo, which was somewhat of a hometown concert and allowed for McCollum to play for over 66,000 fans.

On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee spoke highly of McCollum and brought attention to the way that the rising country star exited the stage at the Houston Rodeo: on a horse.

McCollum is clearly getting comfortable with sticking the landing if he can pull off “exiting stage right” on a horse. A move outta the ol’ George Strait playbook.

Seems pretty fitting that his new song coming out on Friday is called “Speed,” because country music fans will be hoping these next couple of days go by quickly so they can press play on McCollum’s next hit.

BONUS: Apparently Parker McCollum put in some hours at a local Raising Canes before he played the Houston Rodeo. Country music star AND a fan of Cane’s… he is one of us.