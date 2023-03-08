Open in App
Variety

The 2023 Ambies Podcast Award Winners Announced (Full List)

By Todd Spangler,

3 days ago

The Podcast Academy handed out the trophies to the winners of its third annual Awards for Excellence in Audio — aka The Ambies — on Tuesday evening.

The winners included the Ambies’ Podcast of the Year: “Chameleon: Wild Boys,” which tells the incredible true story of two half-starved brothers who emerged from the wilderness to be taken in by a Canadian community — except that the boys weren’t who they said they were. The podcast, from Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment, is hosted by comedian and journalist Sam Mullins.

Winners in other top categories included Nicole Byer’s “Why Won’t You Date Me?” (comedy), “Bone Valley” (documentary, reporting), “Business Wars” (business), “Scamfluencers” (entertainment) and “Last Known Position” (fiction). The winner of in the best host or hosts category was Leah Wright Rigueur for “Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley” from ABC News. The winners in the 26 competitive categories were selected from among 185 nominees .

Additionally, “Stuff You Should Know” co-hosts Chuck Bryant, Josh Clark and producer Jeri Rowland accepted this year’s Ambies Governors Award, recognizing the impact a podcast or individual has had on the industry.

The 2023 Ambies were held at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The ceremony was hosted by producer, writer, comedian, actor and podcast host Larry Wilmore.

Here’s the full list of 2023 Ambies winners:

Podcast of the Year

“Chameleon: Wild Boys” (Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment)

Best Business Podcast

“Business Wars” (Wondery)

Best Comedy Podcast

“Why Won’t You Date Me?” with Nicole Byer (Team Coco)

Best DIY Podcast

“Queer News” (E3 Radio)

Best Documentary Podcast

“Bone Valley” (Lava for Good Podcasts in Association with Signal Co. No1)

Best Entertainment Podcast

“Scamfluencers” (Wondery)

Best Fiction Podcast

“Last Known Position” (QCode)

Best History Podcast

“Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade” (Slate)

Best Indie Podcast

“Blind Landing” (Blind Landing/Ari Saperstein)

Best Interview Podcast

“The Assignment with Audie Cornish” (CNN Audio)

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

“Ted Radio Hour” (NPR)

Best News Podcast

“What Next” (Slate)

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

“Disgraceland” – Jake Brennan, Matt Beaudoin, Ryan Spraker, and Bryce Kanzer (Double Elvis)

Best Performance in Audio Fiction

Cole Sprouse and Sarah Yarkin for “Borrasca” Season 2 (QCode)

Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast

“A Slight Change of Plans” (Pushkin Industries)

Best Podcast for Kids

“Tai Asks Why” (CBC Podcasts)

Best Podcast Host or Hosts

Leah Wright Rigueur for “Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley” (ABC News)

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

“Strict Scrutiny” (Crooked Media)

Best Production and Sound Design

“Twenty Thousand Hertz” (Defacto Sound)

Best Reporting

Gilbert King and Kelsey Decker for “Bone Valley” (Lava for Good Podcasts in Association with Signal Co. No1)

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction

Jenny Deiker Restivo and Nathalie Chicha for “I Hear Fear” (Wondery)

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction

Erick Galindo and Alejandro Mendoza for “Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez” (Sonoro, Futuro Media)

Best Society and Culture Podcast

“Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez” (Sonoro, Futuro Media)

Best Sports Podcast

“The Lead” (Wondery)

Best True Crime Podcast

“Up and Vanished – The Trial of Ryan Duke” (Tenderfoot TV)

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast

“Come as You Are” (Pushkin Industries)

