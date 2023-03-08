Open in App
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight...more rain Friday

By Derek Beasley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07P5hw_0lBFAy2U00

Derek Beasley has your Tuesday night forecast 02:39

BALTIMORE -- The forecast looks dry through Thursday as high pressure settles into the region. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds will continue gusty overnight out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will top out around 50, with the cooler day occuring Wednesday. Expect a few more clouds Thursday afternoon.

Rain will move back into the area by Friday afternoon and will continue through Friday night with the approach of another storm system. Temperatures will be cooler Friday due to clouds and rain.

The storm will move out quickly this weekend with skies remaining mostly cloudy on Saturday. A bit more sunshine is expected Sunday. It will continue partly to mostly cloudy through early next week as a trough of low pressure lingers over the eastern U.S. This will keep temperatures below average (average high is around 50°) through mid-week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter Storm Update: These Cities Are Expected to Get Hit Hardest
Minneapolis, MN17 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL12 days ago
Full list of Walmart stores closing in March – as retailer looks to eliminate ‘underperforming’ locations
Albuquerque, NM6 days ago
LIST: Schools closed, releasing early due to severe weather threat
Birmingham, AL23 days ago
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
Houston, TX28 days ago
California winter storm closes massive I-5 freeway at Grapevine
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy