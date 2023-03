kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptist Disaster Relief puts ‘Kermit’ to use for first time in windstorm cleanup By MARK MAYNARD, Kentucky Today, 3 days ago

By MARK MAYNARD, Kentucky Today, 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – With some help from a new green friend, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief workers are finding new ways to complete jobs ...