Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres drop second game in two nights with loss to Islanders

By Scott Charles, Associated Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4C9u_0lBF4adJ00

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bailey and Hudson Fasching each had a goal and an assist in the third period, and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Casey Cizikas also scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the Islanders improved to 10-3-3 in their past 16 games. New York is in position for the first wild-card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Dylan Cozens and Kyle Okposo scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 36 saves for the Sabres, who have lost four of five.

Fasching gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead when he directed a fluttering puck over the goal line with his knee at 7:37 of the third. The goal was initially waved off due to a distinct kicking motion, but upon a lengthy review, that call was overturned.

The Islanders improved to 27-6-3 this season when they have scored at least three goals, including shootout winners.

Bailey gave the Islanders a 2-1 edge when he put home a rebound at 1:51 of the third. Alexander Romanov’s shot deflected off Cizikas and Bailey was able to backhand the loose puck for his eighth of the season.

Okposo erased the Islanders’ advantage about three minutes later. The Sabres captain fired a well-placed wrist shot from just inside the blue line past the glove of Sorokin.

It was the first time the Islanders allowed a third-period goal in nine games, outscoring opponents 15-1 during that stretch.

Cizikas buried a loose puck from in close to even the game at 1-1 at 12:38 of the second period. Fasching’s pass from behind the net deflected off the skate of Sabres defenseman Owen Power right to Cizikas at the top of the crease. Romanov also assisted.

Cozens opened the scoring five minutes into the second period with his 25th of the season. The 22-year-old forward, who signed a seven-year, $49.7 million extension in February, entered the offensive zone, split two Islanders players and fired a wrist shot below the blocker of Sorokin. Henrik Jokiharju assisted.

With the loss, the Sabres fell two points behind the Florida Panthers to fourth in the wild card race with two games in hand, tied with the Ottawa Senators. They are six points behind the Islanders with three games in hand.

INJURIES

Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau continued to skate with the team but remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury that has cost him 10 games. … Sabres forward Tyson Jost returned to the lineup after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

Islanders: Visit Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Sabres: Host Dallas on Thursday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Sabres hang Eric Comrie out to dry, first goalie in team history to give up 10 goals at home
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Sabres open pivotal back-to-back with loss to Connor McDavid’s Oilers
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Tage Thompson exceeds Jack Eichel’s career-high point total
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Canisius, Niagara both advance, to meet in Atlantic Hockey semis
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Store owners accused of robbing customers in Amherst
Amherst, NY3 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Worker dies after falling off seventh-story patio in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Waitress fired for stealing, days from sentencing, accused of faking cancer
Hamburg, NY2 days ago
Man shot multiple times, Buffalo police trying to figure out where it happened
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Buffalo woman killed, 9 injured after trampling at Rochester concert
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
‘Losing her is taking a toll on me… How did this happen?’: Buffalo woman speaks out after best friend killed in stampede at Rochester concert
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Buffalo man sentenced for burglarizing two stores on same day
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Downtown Library to temporarily close early on weekdays due to “drastic increase” in physical altercations
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Call 4 Action: Two elementary schools in South Buffalo with limited to no hot water for weeks
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Man arrested in connection to January homicide
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft picks confirmed
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Woman gives birth to premature baby in ambulance on way to Oishei
Lockport, NY4 days ago
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
Jamestown man accused of evading police, speeding through school zone
Jamestown, NY3 days ago
Jim Boeheim officially retiring; Autry to replace him
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Aaliyah Parker nets 1st triple-double in Niagara women’s history at MAAC tourney
Niagara, NY2 days ago
Buffalo teen sentenced for shooting McKinley High School security officer
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan breaks Section VI basketball season scoring record
Williamsville, NY6 days ago
No charges filed in connection with stabbing death of Tyler Lewis
Buffalo, NY23 hours ago
One stable following shooting on Proctor Avenue
Buffalo, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy