Knoxville
Change location
See more from this location?
Knoxville, TN
Rocky Top Talk
BaseVols midweek recap: Tennessee loses to Boston College 7-6, thanks in part to eight stranded runners and some base-running foibles
By Nick Carner,3 days ago
By Nick Carner,3 days ago
Tennessee got its first real, midweek challenge against 8-1 Boston College on Tuesday evening, and lost 7-6, despite the Eagles not scoring more than one...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0