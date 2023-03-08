RESULTS: Iowa special elections in Siouxland

Results are in from several special elections held across Siouxland Tuesday.
That includes an almost $26 million dollar bond measure for South O’Brien Community School District. By a slim margin, voters in the South O’Brien Community School District approved the referendum. It needed 60% and received 61.8%. The money will help furnish and equip the junior high/high school.
Those in the West Sioux Community School District voted on a general obligation bond. The $14.9 million bond failed with 58.4 percent, needing 60%. The money would have built, furnished, and equipped classroom additions along with remodeled, repaired, and improved the Ireton and Hawarden elementary schools.
