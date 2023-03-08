RESULTS: Iowa special elections in Siouxland

Results are in from several special elections held across Siouxland Tuesday.

That includes an almost $26 million dollar bond measure for South O’Brien Community School District. By a slim margin, voters in the South O’Brien Community School District approved the referendum. It needed 60% and received 61.8%. The money will help furnish and equip the junior high/high school.

Those in the West Sioux Community School District voted on a general obligation bond. The $14.9 million bond failed with 58.4 percent, needing 60%. The money would have built, furnished, and equipped classroom additions along with remodeled, repaired, and improved the Ireton and Hawarden elementary schools.

See those two results and more below.

South O’Brien Community School District — General Obligation Bond

Votes Percent Yes 676 61.8% No 418 38.2% Total 1094 100%

West Sioux Community School District — General Obligation Bond

Votes Percent Yes 379 58.5% No 269 41.5% Total 648 100%

City of Doon — General Obligation Bond

Votes Percent Yes 159 75.7% No 51 24.3% Total 210 100%

North Union Community School District — Physical Plant and Equipment Levy

Votes Percent Yes 98 92.5% No 8 7.5% Total 106 100%

Denison Community School District — Special Revenue

Votes Percent Yes 163 92.1% No 14 7.9% Total 177 100%

Hinton Community School District — Special Revenue

Votes Percent Yes 180 85.7% No 30 14.3% Total 210 100%

North Union Community School District — Special Revenue

Votes Percent Yes 98 93.3% No 7 6.7% Total 105 100%

