String of robberies reported across UC Berkeley campus

The robberies started near Dwight Way and College Avenue, next to the Unit 2 dormitory on Berkeley’s campus. Police say evidence shows that the same suspects then headed towards the upper Hearst parking structure before burglarizing four vehicles.
The same suspects then committed a robbery using a gun at Virginia Street and Scenic Avenue. UCPD and officers with the Berkeley Police Department pursued the suspect vehicle until it crossed over into the city of Richmond. Police ended the pursuit and the suspects are still at large.
Police are still investigating. If anyone has information about these incidents please contact UCPD at 510-642-6760.
