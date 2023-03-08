Open in App
Berkeley, CA
KRON4 News

String of robberies reported across UC Berkeley campus

By Tori Gaines,

3 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A series of robberies and burglaries took place on the University of California, Berkeley campus on Tuesday, according to the University of California Police Department.

The robberies started near Dwight Way and College Avenue, next to the Unit 2 dormitory on Berkeley’s campus. Police say evidence shows that the same suspects then headed towards the upper Hearst parking structure before burglarizing four vehicles.

The same suspects then committed a robbery using a gun at Virginia Street and Scenic Avenue. UCPD and officers with the Berkeley Police Department pursued the suspect vehicle until it crossed over into the city of Richmond. Police ended the pursuit and the suspects are still at large.

Police are still investigating. If anyone has information about these incidents please contact UCPD at 510-642-6760.

On Sunday police also reported an attempted robbery on Berkeley’s campus . Towards the end of January another woman reported that a suspect used a knife to cut the purse strap off of her body in an attempted robbery not far from campus.

