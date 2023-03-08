Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

London Breed pushes for police spending

By Dan Kerman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DU0Le_0lBEvtwv00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed is calling out the city's board of supervisors, demanding they stop playing politics and spend the money need to keep the city safe.

"I'm fighting for this city," she said. "No one's gonna push me out of the city. I was born and raised in it. No one's gonna stop me for standing up for what I believe in."

Flood watch issued for Bay Area as atmospheric river set to roll in

Both energized and combative, Breed came to the Tenderloin Tuesday, demanding the board of supervisors set politics aside and fund her supplemental budget proposal of $27 million to fund police overtime through the end of the year. The mayor says San Francisco is short 541 cops, and its future depends on this proposal.

"If the board of supervisors doesn't calendar or rejects this $27 million supplemental, then you think it's challenging to get police officers in this community now. It will be virtually impossible. And you think that our city is unsafe. It will be terrible for the city and county of San Francisco," she said.

Joined by the police chief, the district attorney and several supervisors, the mayor also demanded the board stop dragging its feet and allow a contract extension for Urban Alchemy that puts civilian ambassadors on the street

"We are creating peace so that some of the most vulnerable people in our city no longer have to suffer a wild west type of environment," said Dr. Lena Miller, the CEO of Urban Alchemy. "We help people in crisis get connected to services and support and we intervene in somebody's acting in a threatening way while kids are walking to school, disabled people, women and other vulnerable populations walks the street, outside their home."

KRON ON is streaming news live now

In a statement, supervisor Connie Chan, who chairs the budget committee, said, "I believe the poor conditions of our streets is due to the mismanagement of our city government and its budget. While she says funding must be provided for first responders, she also says the city must bridge its budget deficit. At some point, we have to question how we are spending our money, and spending money we don't have, for very little results."

The mayor has also called for funding more prosecutors in the DA's office to focus on open-air drug dealing and approval of a new contract that sees police getting a significant pay hike.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
San Francisco Settles Suit Involving Jeff Adachi Autopsy Dispute
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
2 Bay Area cities named the ‘happiest' in America: study
San Francisco, CA5 hours ago
SF leaders mull renewing contract with Urban Alchemy patrols in Tenderloin, Mid-Market
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
160 remains and bodies found in Hayward warehouse linked to illegal cremations company
Hayward, CA20 hours ago
VIDEO: Police protect paramedics in San Francisco UN Plaza
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Family handcuffed outside of East Bay Starbucks awarded $8.25 million
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago
Parole denied for San Mateo County rapist
San Bruno, CA1 day ago
‘Princess Diaries' mansion in San Francisco listed for nearly $9M
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Don't lift San Francisco tenant eviction ban yet, supervisor says
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Day Around the Bay: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Singer in Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
SF DA Brooke Jenkins reverses support to amend sanctuary city policy
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Francisco woman dedicates life to rescuing dogs
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
DA Pamela Price says she'll seek hate crime charges against man claiming insanity defense
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Vendors abandon popular San Francisco farmers market as drug addicts overtake streets
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Statewide mask mandate ends in high-risk settings
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Body taken out of Lake Merritt BART Station: video
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Hakeem Brown not Vallejo NAACP president, NAACP leader alleges
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
Oakland Woman Harassed, Taunted by Proud Boys Supporter for Years
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Suspect in Oakland gay men's chorus member's slaying identified
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Now an underground rave venue, Oakland’s abandoned Greyhound station was once ‘magnificent’
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Lottery players in Oakland, San Jose each win $2M from scratchers
San Jose, CA1 day ago
San Francisco police officer 'separated' for refusing COVID vaccine champions free choice: 'I know who I am'
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Newsom declares state of emergency in 21 counties, as storm nears
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
The best New York-style slice of pizza in SF is at Outta Sight Pizza
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy