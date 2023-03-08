Father-Of-12 Nick Cannon Mocked For Promoting New Show About Babies: 'It's Disgusting'

mega

Nick Cannon 's recent announcement seemed to fall flat with some fans. On Tuesday, March 7, the TV star, who is a father-of-12, revealed his new game show called Who's Having My Baby .

"We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @kevinhart4real," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.

In the trailer, Kevin Hart , who is the host, says, "You're gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby."

It's unclear if the women were pre-selected or if Cannon is currently dating any of them. Nonetheless, the women come out to the stage.

Of course, people had a lot to say about the idea .

One person wrote, "No respect for women and the desperate women on this show have no respect for themselves. What a shame 🤦🏽‍♀️," while another said, "The kids should be embarrassed."

Another said, "This is a joke this is not a real show," while another asked, "Seriously? Or, is this an early April fools joke? 🤔."

One user fumed, "babys [sic] arent a game show prize etc.," while another said, "It's disgusting at this point."

As OK! previously reported, the day prior, Cannon teased a big surprise was coming.

"EXPECT SOME BIG NEWS TOMORROW..." he wrote alongside an eye emoji and a baby bottle emoji.

As OK! previously reported, the All That alum — who shares Golden “Sagon , ” Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell , twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey , Zion and Zillion , as well as Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa , Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi , Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and Zen , who died in December 2021, and Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott — previously shared how it can be overwhelming to parent so many tots.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus . “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin."