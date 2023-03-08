Father-Of-12 Nick Cannon Mocked For Promoting New Show About Babies: 'It's Disgusting'

As OK! previously reported, the day prior, Cannon teased a big surprise was coming.
"EXPECT SOME BIG NEWS TOMORROW..." he wrote alongside an eye emoji and a baby bottle emoji.
As OK! previously reported, the All That alum — who shares Golden “Sagon , ” Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell , twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey , Zion and Zillion , as well as Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa , Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi , Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and Zen , who died in December 2021, and Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott — previously shared how it can be overwhelming to parent so many tots.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus . “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin."
Comments / 0