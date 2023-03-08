South Beloit softball eager to get started with strong pitching staff

SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit softball team rides into the 2023 season with a boatload more of experience under its belt and one of the best pitchers in the area in senior Trinity Mesch.

Add in the fact the SoBos won seven of their last nine games after a slow start to end the regular season, and it is safe to say that momentum will be a big friend to this squad.

“Last year, we came into the season with only two girls with high school experience or anything past a year of playing experience,” eighth-year head coach Sam Cady said. “We knew we were going to be playing our best ball at the end, which we definitely were.”

South Beloit took down Harvest Christian Academy 11-1 in the regional opener before falling to Durand 1-0 to end their season.

“We gave Durand a run for their money,” Cady said. “We brought back a lot of experience from last year’s team; a lot of girls back in the positions that they were in. We return seven starters, and we’re looking to pick up right where we were at and really build on that.”

None of those returning starters may be as impactful as Mesch. The all-star ace is a beast on the mound, sporting a 1.33 ERA by the end of last season.

“She’s the most dominant pitcher up in this area,” Cady said. “It’s not even close. She really has the ability to just completely take over a game and shut the opposing team down. She had two games last year where she just struck out every girl who walked up to the plate.”

Mesch also is a crucial bat in a young lineup that struggled with batting at times last season as the senior hit .509 last season in 57 at-bats.

“My mentality is to just hit the ball,” Mesch said. “There’s times when it gets to like a 3-2 count and I say ‘You have to make contact.’ Even if you keep fouling, you have to keep making contact.”

Mesch added that sophomore Whitney Schnack will also be a force to be reckoned with on the mound.

“She locates the ball,” she added. “That’s probably the most important thing when it comes to pitching, locating and throwing off hitters with speed.”

Schnack had a 2.00 ERA in nine appearances last season.

South Beloit will be without leading hitter Mikayla Peterson (.588), who couldn’t play this season due to scheduling conflicts, so it will rely heavily on those girls that played valuable games last season.

Senior Miah Higgins is a one of those more experienced batters that Cady expects to make a big impact come game time.

“She’ll be our second baseman,” he said. “Last year was her first year playing in high school, and I’ve never seen a player make as big of an improvement as what she made in one year.”

Mesch added that she expects hitting to be less of an issue this season with an older lineup.

“Last year, some of the girls had never played before,” she said. “Just working more on growing their confidence. We just need to cheer them on and be loud.”

With one last ride as a SoBo, Mesch can’t wait for the squad’s first game, a home match against Jefferson on March 15.

“The bond we’ve already made with each other is amazing,” she said. “Last year it was slow, but this year, we clicked like automatically. So, I’m really happy and excited to see what we have this year.”