Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Armory adds security cameras, fence to east parking lot in light of break-ins

By Ala ErrebhiKayla Shepperd,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnqFk_0lBEssFF00

ST. LOUIS – The Armory is adding security measures to one of its lots after being hit with car break-ins since it opened. The most recent incident happened at the neighboring Goodwill parking lot.

The historic landmark was built in 1938. The Armory is St. Louis’s biggest indoor entertainment venue, and guests are encouraged to let their inner child out.

“There are a bunch of incredible games; you kind of feel like you’re outside and inside at the same time,” said Jake Miller, president of Brick & Beverage Group.

Suspected Schnucks shooter appeared to be targeting suburbs

However, the business has become a victim of car break-ins. In addition to having armed off-duty police doing nightly patrols, they’re adding a fence to their east lot and security cameras.

“It takes an image of the car going in, and an image of the car going out,” Miller said. “But in addition, one of the cameras scans the license plates specifically, so that you can index a specific vehicle and you can see how long it was there for.”

He said they’ve partnered with Fisher Parking Systems to get the cameras added to the east lot. The west lot has cameras and is fenced in.

“We have a 360-degree camera, 24/7 that sits in the middle of the lot that captures everything in the lot,” Miller said.

Several break-ins happened at the Armory on a Saturday night back in January.

“It kind of caught us off guard in early January, and that’s when we jumped in,” Miller said. “That was ordered back in January, but with supply chain and everything it just took this long.”

The cameras are already operational, and the fence should be completed by Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis fire chief warns railroads to hand over life-saving supplies
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
Woman joins list of car smash victims from fallen concrete at I-64 overpass
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Can you ID this man? Police look for person of interest in south St. Louis murder
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alton to consider adding all but one brick street to protected list
Alton, IL1 day ago
One subject in custody after police chase in St. Charles County
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Crews respond to Belleville business center fire
Belleville, IL1 day ago
Crews respond to car fire in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Homicide detectives investigate woman’s death in southwest St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO8 hours ago
Woman shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Family escapes early morning RV fire
High Ridge, MO2 days ago
Garage in Eureka reportedly struck by at least 15 bullets
Eureka, MO2 days ago
Granite City Police Investigate Wednesday Shooting, One Taken To St. Louis Hospital
Granite City, IL2 days ago
CrimeStoppers, police still seeking leads in homicide cases for the month of March spanning back years
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Passenger accused of accidentally shooting driver in drive-thru line at Jack in the Box
Dittmer, MO2 days ago
City board denies another push from Lux Living on Kingshighway project
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis removes riverfront homeless camp
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
'Stay Home St. Louis' tells the story of early lockdown in photos
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Prosecutor asks judge to detain woman seen harassing south St. Louis family in viral video
Saint Louis, MO22 hours ago
Granite City native smashes glass ceiling at Storm Prediction Center
Granite City, IL1 day ago
Ferguson man charged in recent motorcycles, ATV thefts; 2nd suspect at large
Ferguson, MO2 days ago
33-year-old Metro East man found guilty of ‘execution-style’ killing of man in Granite City
Granite City, IL1 day ago
Juvenile charged with murder of 15-year-old in Gravois Park neighborhood
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Running for Heroes honored fallen St. Louis firefighter K-9 Balko
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Jennings man charged in gas station murder
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
A St. Louis County Driver Struck Me and My Son. We Need Change — Now
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man found dead in north St. Louis, investigation underway
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Monument damaged at Piasa Park in Alton
Alton, IL1 day ago
Sneak Inside an Abandoned Hotel With a St. Louis Urban Explorer [PHOTOS]
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Louis police seek person of interest in Mt. Pleasant homicide
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy