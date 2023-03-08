Armory adds security cameras, fence to east parking lot in light of break-ins

ST. LOUIS – The Armory is adding security measures to one of its lots after being hit with car break-ins since it opened. The most recent incident happened at the neighboring Goodwill parking lot.

The historic landmark was built in 1938. The Armory is St. Louis’s biggest indoor entertainment venue, and guests are encouraged to let their inner child out.

“There are a bunch of incredible games; you kind of feel like you’re outside and inside at the same time,” said Jake Miller, president of Brick & Beverage Group.

However, the business has become a victim of car break-ins. In addition to having armed off-duty police doing nightly patrols, they’re adding a fence to their east lot and security cameras.

“It takes an image of the car going in, and an image of the car going out,” Miller said. “But in addition, one of the cameras scans the license plates specifically, so that you can index a specific vehicle and you can see how long it was there for.”

He said they’ve partnered with Fisher Parking Systems to get the cameras added to the east lot. The west lot has cameras and is fenced in.

“We have a 360-degree camera, 24/7 that sits in the middle of the lot that captures everything in the lot,” Miller said.

Several break-ins happened at the Armory on a Saturday night back in January.

“It kind of caught us off guard in early January, and that’s when we jumped in,” Miller said. “That was ordered back in January, but with supply chain and everything it just took this long.”

The cameras are already operational, and the fence should be completed by Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.