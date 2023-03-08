Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Tallahassee Democrat

FAMU baseball's comeback effort falls short against Ball State

By FAMU Athletics,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2819KG_0lBErlHB00

TALLAHASSEE, FL ― The Florida A&M Rattlers put together a last-chance comeback, scoring three runs in the ninth inning, but the late-game rally came up short and they fell 11-9 to the Ball State Cardinals Tuesday.

Junior Jared Townsend (0-1) came out of the bullpen for FAMU (5-9) and took the loss. Sophomore Trenton Langley was a bright spot for the Rattlers, coming out of the bullpen as well and throwing two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, with no walks and one strikeout.

Junior Sebastian Greico led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 2-for-2 in the ballgame with a home run, three walks and three RBI. Senior Janmikell Bastardo provided a standout day at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI. Junior Ty Jackson also chipped in, going 3-for-5 for FAMU with an RBI.

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

First Day Out:FAMU football brings energy and fire to initial spring practice | Takeaways

MEAC vs. SWAC:FAMU football and South Carolina State revitalizes longstanding rivalry

Isaiah goes to Indy:A look at how FAMU football's Isaiah Land performed at the NFL Scouting Combine

How It Happened

The Rattlers got the scoring started early, putting two runs on the board in the bottom the first inning with the game still scoreless. FAMU plated two runs when Greico left the yard with Jackson aboard.

The Cardinals then rallied to score three runs and take a 3-2 lead before the Rattlers got back on the board in the third. FAMU scored once on an RBI single off the bat of Greico, which evened the score at 3-3.

Ball State broke that tie and grabbed a 5-3 lead heading into the fifth, when FAMU tied the game at five. The Rattlers added two runs when a single from Bastardo scored Jackson and senior Ty Hanchey.

The Cardinals busted up the tie and took the lead heading into the seventh inning, when FAMU got back on the board. The Rattlers scored once on an RBI single off the bat of freshman Joseph Pierini, tightening the Ball State lead to 10-6.

Ball State built on their lead to 11-6 before the Rattlers offense got moving, narrowing that lead to 11-9 in the ninth. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the ballgame.

FAMU women's basketball guard Dylan Horton named All-SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, AL ― The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named FAMU women's basketball senior guard Dylan Horton to the All-SWAC Second Team for the 2022-23 season.

SWAC numbers

Field goal percentage: 40.5 (4th)

Points per game: 15.8 (4th)

Free throw percentage: 77.9 (7th)

Steals per game 1.8 (7th)

Team numbers

Points per game: 15.8 (1st)

Three-point field goals: 1.5 (1st)

Free throw percentage: .779 (2nd)

Steals per game: 1.9 (3rd)

Assists per game: 1.8 (3rd)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
After meeting with Jameis Winston, 5-star DB Charles Lester says he was close to committing to Florida State
Tallahassee, FL22 hours ago
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Jackson County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Lottery’s New $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off Game
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aliyy leaves behind legacy as both a player and a coach
Tallahassee, FL17 hours ago
Rattler Football Announce Addition of Antonio "AC" Carter as Wide Receivers Coach
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Photo Gallery: Jameis Winston returns to Dick Howser Stadium, throws out first pitch
Tallahassee, FL21 hours ago
Lovett's Legacy: 'Florida State is a legendary school, and I want to be remembered as a legend'
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Fryson a barber who’s a mentor to many
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Food desert Griffin Heights set to receive new grocery store
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Residents react to rezoning of five Tallahassee neighborhoods
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
City of Tallahassee HR Director fired, alleges “retaliation”
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
TPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Wednesday night
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
One dead, one injured in head on collision
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Different outcomes for two TPD Officers who violated policies
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy