Anderson Township, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Anderson student OK, Joe Mixon-associated home part of crime scene: What we know Wednesday

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBpB2_0lBErdDN00

It's been more than 24 hours since law enforcement partitioned off an Anderson Township house with crime scene tape. The house is connected to Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released very little information regarding the Monday incident in the 7900 block of Ayers Road where an Anderson High School student was injured.

Joe Mixon:Cincinnati police said Bengal Joe Mixon was a 'high-profile individual.' What does that mean?

Here's what we know about an investigation into an incident on that property, which is now part of a crime scene.

What happened?

Deputies responded at 8:25 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7900 block of Ayers Road. A juvenile there was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff's office has not said whether the juvenile was shot, just that he was injured.

What's being investigated?

Shots were reported, but authorities haven't said if the juvenile was actually shot.

According to Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, a search warrant for a home in the 7900 block of Ayers Road was executed and evidence was gathered, but the statement did not say which home was searched

Early Tuesday, deputies could be seen surrounding a house in the 7900 block of Ayers Road associated with Mixon.

They entered it through a side door sometime after midnight and later left without making an arrest.

Whose house is it?

A trust is listed as the owner of the home on the Hamilton County auditor's website.

The house is connected to Joe Mixon through court records. The sheriff's office confirmed it was associated with Mixon.

The Ayers Road address was listed in court documents filed in a January incident in which Mixon was accused of aggravated menacing. Those charges were later dropped.

Anderson High School student hurt in the incident

An email by sent Anderson High School principal Kyle Fender to students' families Tuesday said a student from the school was injured in the Monday night incident in the 7900 block of Ayers Road.

The student is resting at home and is doing OK, according to the email.

What don't we know?

The Enquirer has made record requests for documents including the search warrant, incident report, dispatch records and body camera footage connected to the incident.

We don't know:

  • If the Anderson High School student was shot.
  • Who is accused of firing shots.
  • What events transpired before the incident.
  • If Joe Mixon was involved or if he was even at the house at the time.
  • What the search warrant was for or what was found.
