Anderson student OK, Joe Mixon-associated home part of crime scene: What we know Wednesday

Deputies responded at 8:25 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7900 block of Ayers Road. A juvenile there was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The sheriff's office has not said whether the juvenile was shot, just that he was injured.
What's being investigated?
Shots were reported, but authorities haven't said if the juvenile was actually shot.
According to Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, a search warrant for a home in the 7900 block of Ayers Road was executed and evidence was gathered, but the statement did not say which home was searched
Early Tuesday, deputies could be seen surrounding a house in the 7900 block of Ayers Road associated with Mixon.
They entered it through a side door sometime after midnight and later left without making an arrest.
Whose house is it?
A trust is listed as the owner of the home on the Hamilton County auditor's website.
The house is connected to Joe Mixon through court records. The sheriff's office confirmed it was associated with Mixon.
Comments / 0