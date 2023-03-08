Open in App
Fairfield, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Fairfield coyote draft management plan returns for council discussion March 13

By Sue Kiesewetter,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZf6F_0lBErbRv00
  • Fairfield has drafted a coyote management plan after residents complained about increased sightings and aggrestion.
  • Residents weighed in on the issue last month, with some saying the plan goes too far and others saying it doesn't go far enough.
  • The draft plan is posted on the city website and council will continue the discussion at its next meeting later this month.

FAIRFIELD – A proposed change to the law would allow the live trapping of animals using cages within Fairfield’s city limits.

The measure was introduced Monday in conjunction with a draft, 20-page coyote management plan. It was developed by city staff following numerous complaints by residents who are seeing more – and more aggressive – coyotes in their neighborhoods throughout the city.

Residents most recently came to council with their concerns last November and again last month after coyotes attacked small dogs, sometimes killing them. One resident said he saw coyotes at a school bus stop in the last week.

“In a nutshell, we’re allowing trapping,’’ said Mayor Mitch Rhodus, who has seen coyotes in his backyard for the past 20 years.

The draft plan is posted on the city's website

Trapping, though, is only one aspect of the management plan, city leaders said. The draft form of the plan is posted on the city's website.

“In my opinion, this is a first step,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers. “The management plan is a first step that I think is going to make progress. Is it the end-all? Is it perfect? By no means, but I think it’s an advancement from where we are.”

The draft plan includes best practices after reviews of coyote management programs from other 16 communities with input from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Humane Society of the United States.

Other communities are also having coyote issues. Neighboring Forest Park invited naturalist Carol Mundy to present a seminar, Coyotes in the Neighborhood, at 7 p.m., March 20, at the Forest Park Senior Center, 11555 Winton Road.

The Fairfield draft plan includes educating the community about coyotes and their behavior, making coyotes uncomfortable around humans either individually or by creating coyote hazing teams, and involving police in serious incidents when necessary.

“The plan is built to help educate and prepare the public for what these encounters are and what’s typically going to happen when occur,’’ said Scott Timmer, city manager.

The draft plan defines encounters with coyotes ranging from sightings to attacks. The plan also outlines what might be done after 12 specific coyote behaviors.

The behaviors range from an individual hearing a coyote to an attack in which the animal bites or injures a person.

Resident opinions vary regarding what response should be

Not everyone was happy with the plan or the city’s response to the situation.

“I am very disappointed. I thought it (plan) would be more aggressive,’’ said resident Mike Baynes. “We were reaching out to you to help. Now the burden is put back on the homeowner. Several of us have had the encounter (with coyotes) in our own backyard. It’s changed our life.”

Others, said Councilwoman Leslie Besl, don’t think the city should be involved. “There are people who think we should do nothing,’’ she said.

One woman said it was the responsibility of homeowners to watch out for their pets and children – being outside with them when they were outside.

Crystal Drive resident Rick O’Riley suggested forming a citizens' commission to address the issue. The group could work under the direction of the police chief or mayor’s office, in an effort to become more proactive.

“The only natural enemy these coyotes have are us,’’ O’Riley said. “That’s it.”

Council will again discuss the situation at its March 13 meeting after reviewing comments about the draft plan and changes in the law to allow trapping.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Resident concerned North Hamilton Crossing Project will impact cemetery
Hamilton, OH23 hours ago
Plans approved for large mixed-use development in Independence
Independence, KY1 day ago
Why you might want to avoid these parts of the Ohio River, Mill Creek
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
To paint or not to paint: Developer files suit over indecision about Fort Thomas project
Fort Thomas, KY1 day ago
Ken Rechtin: A permit to polute, really? EPA needs to hold Newport company accountable for air pollution
Newport, KY17 hours ago
CMHA plans to renovate 10 east side buildings after receiving $2M grant
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Real estate company withdrawals application for Walton multi-family residential development
Walton, KY3 days ago
Hamilton County prosecutors lose bid to put Elwood Jones back on death row
Blue Ash, OH23 hours ago
Florence municipal order authorizes sale of personal property deemed to be surplus, outdated
Florence, KY3 days ago
$150 million Warren County development lands pair of prized Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’
Covington, KY2 days ago
Part of major Washington Township roadway to temporarily close
Washington Township, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Zoo, Animal CARE release new information on Amiry the ‘cocaine cat’
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
Middletown police warn parents, participants as Nerf Wars season rounds corner
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Restaurant in northern Kentucky closing its doors
Covington, KY2 days ago
Southgate lays to rest its oldest firefighter
Southgate, KY3 days ago
Hundreds of Chickens Lost in Ripley County Fire
Versailles, IN1 day ago
Officials: Building involved in deadly Dayton fire was bought recently; not a ‘nuisance’ property
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Public Schools will offer A.P. African American Studies course that's sparked controversy elsewhere
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Judge refuses to dismiss Kroger worker's wrongful death lawsuit
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Crews called for water rescue of kayakers on Little Miami River
Maineville, OH5 days ago
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago
CATS’ COO placed on administrative leave without pay, spokesperson says
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Police: No hazard to public after explosion at St. Bernard chemical plant
Saint Bernard, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy