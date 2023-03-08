Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Courier Journal

Male High wins double-OT thriller to capture 2nd straight KHSAA 7th Region basketball title

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339Qt4_0lBErNHr00

Meechie White was in tears, emotionally drained, a senior letting loose after a double-overtime thriller for another trip to the Sweet 16.

These are the moments that make March in Kentucky so special.

“This is just the best thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” the Male High School senior said.

A year after the Bulldogs beat Ballard in a triple-overtime roller-coaster many called the best high school basketball game they’d ever witnessed, Male did it again Tuesday night.

Jack Edelen’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left in the second overtime was the difference in Male’s 67-65 victory in the Seventh Region Tournament final at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

“We’ve been here before,” Bulldogs coach Tim Haworth said. “Last year we lost it five times and won it six. Tonight we lost it four times and won it five.”

Sixth Region:Brandon Gatewood gets redemption as J'town tops DeSales for championship repeat

Male (25-10) extended its winning streak to 14 and will face 14th Region champion Breathitt County (18-9) at 11 a.m. next Thursday in the first round of the UK Healthcare Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Edelen scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs.

“I don’t know if it’s as crazy as last year,” Edelen said. “Everybody was saying that was the game of the decade. But this is definitely close.”

C.J. Walls posted 24 points – hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter - and nine rebounds to lead Trinity (24-8), which was searching for its first regional crown since 2019.

“Just two great teams going at it,” Shamrocks coach Mike Szabo said, “and they made the last play.”

The plays that set up Edelen’s game-winner:

  • Walls’ basket with 47 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 51. Cole Edelen got a final shot at the buzzer, but it was short.
  • Cole Edelen hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 57-51 lead in the second overtime before Trinity rallied. Drae Vasser’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds left tied it at 60, forcing the second overtime.

The Shamrocks had the momentum, but the Bulldogs had the experience of last year’s tight regional final.

“We all said, ‘We’ve been here before,’” White said. “Once I heard that, I knew we were all together. We have great players, great IQ. We have five guys scoring, how can you beat us?”

  • Vasser’s basket gave Trinity a 65-64 lead in the final minute of the second overtime, setting up Jack Edelen’s go-ahead 3 from the right wing.

“Trinity has the best defense probably in the city,” Jack Edelen said. “We kept swinging it and swinging it and being patient, trying not to take quick shots. It finally opened up.”

The Shamrocks got a final shot to tie, but Vasser’s running hook shot in the lane missed.

The Male celebration was on.

“Any time we get to play at Rupp Arena, it’s special. For us to start out 3-7 and now end it the way we have, it’s a compliment to the players and the coaches.”

Vote now:Who's your pick for Louisville high school boys athlete of the week

MALE 17 14 13 7 9 7 - 67

TRINITY 21 10 11 9 9 5 - 65

Male (25-10) – Cole Edelen 14, Meechie White 12, Jack Edelen 24, Max Gainey 2, Jayson Gasaway 13, Keashawn Jordan 2.

Trinity (24-8) – Drae Vasser 13, Cam McClain 16, Jayden Johnson 6, Alex Johnson 6, C.J. Walls 24.

All-tournament team – Jack Edelen, Meechie White, Cole Edelen (Male); Cam McClain, C.J. Walls (Trinity); Malachi Coleman (Manual); Gabe Sisk (Ballard); Jenuel Aquino (Central); Ben Wilson (Atherton); Will Hanke (St. Xavier); Kirk Lemons (Christian Academy).

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Louisville picks up late commitment from in-state ATH via class of 2023
Louisville, KY23 hours ago
Simmons College of Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team playing for their first National Title
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2023 Commitments
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
WKU’s Stansbury appears to be on the outs. Could this mean Dayvion McKnight comes to Louisville?
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Report: Louisville Forward Devin Ree to Enter Transfer Portal
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville AD Josh Heird Speaks on Kenny Payne's Future
Louisville, KY2 days ago
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/10)
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville newborn named after the freeway where he was born
Louisville, KY5 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old from Georgetown found safe in western Indiana
Georgetown, IN3 days ago
Louisville bar owner hopes bill that would ban 'gray machines' fails
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Alex Durham officially joins Caray Grace as co-anchor on WLKY Morning News
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Bourbon & Beyond Bringing Bruno Mars, The Killers + More To Louisville
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Southern Indiana family loses everything in EF-1 tornado
Hanover, IN4 days ago
Missing Indiana Teenager Emily Barger in 'Extreme Danger'
Georgetown, IN3 days ago
Water still seeping from Louisville dam at risk of failure
Louisville, KY1 day ago
This centuries-old Kentucky tavern visited by Jesse James, Abraham Lincoln erupted in flames in 1998
Bardstown, KY4 days ago
Man arrested after missing 14-year-old Floyd County girl found in Attica, Indiana
Attica, IN2 days ago
'I was shouting Hallelujah'; Louisville seniors get power back on after days without critical resources
Louisville, KY4 days ago
City of Louisville clears homeless camp near Bardstown Road and the Watterson Expressway
Louisville, KY1 day ago
This Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Expensive Restaurant
Louisville, KY7 days ago
‘We fought a good fight’ | Al J. Schneider Co. shareholders look forward after bruising family dispute
Louisville, KY4 days ago
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Dam in danger of failing in southern Jefferson County, flood advisory issued
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Collegiate denied permission to tear down Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking lot
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Southern Indiana man arrested, accused of stealing construction materials at home building site
Charlestown, IN22 hours ago
Police investigating after cellphone video shows ransacked Family Dollar store in south Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
LMPD investigating after Thursday morning stabbing in Valley Station
Louisville, KY2 days ago
FOUND: 80-year-old Louisville man reported missing last week has been located
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Public meeting scheduled ahead of 8-month closure for part of Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville
Louisville, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy