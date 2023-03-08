‘I don’t think they were expecting us to be that fast.’ Crater makes statement at 5A girls tournament, earns another crack at No. 1 Springfield

By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Leon Neuschwander

CORVALLIS — The Putnam girls basketball team loves to play fast.

On Tuesday afternoon at Gill Coliseum, the Kingsmen ran into an opponent that enjoys playing even faster.

Fifth-seeded Crater showcased its athleticism, energy and tenacity in the OSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals, racing to an 81-60 victory over No. 4 Putnam . The Comets (20-6) pressed whenever possible and constantly pushed the ball in transition against an opponent equally keen on fast-break basketball.

Crater went 33 of 73 from the field — two makes shy of the 5A tournament record — in 32 minutes while recording 17 steals. The Midwestern League runners-up also won the rebounding battle 48-35, including 21 offensive boards.

“We like to be disruptive, that’s the piece,” Crater coach Scott Dippel said. “We’re a fast team, so if we get a chance to get to a loose ball or a tipped pass, we can turn it around. I was just excited to see us continue our transition game on the bigger floor.”

Sophomore guard Sage Winslow, who controlled the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals, said defensive intensity is Crater’s key to success.

“It all starts for us in warmups,” she said. “If we start off with energy, we’ll finish with energy, and that’s how we win.

“When we get steals and layups, everyone gets so much more hyped and it helps us know how good we are. Sometimes we don’t realize just how good we are.”

Putnam (20-4), the Northwest Oregon Conference champion for the first time since 2014, also had 17 steals and a relatively strong shooting performance. Twenty-five turnovers and the rebounding margin were too much for the Kingsmen to overcome.

“We went into it knowing that turnovers and rebounds were going to be the biggest things for us, and getting back on defense,” Putnam coach Max d’Auvergne said. “Those were our three keys to the game, and we had major lapses on those throughout.

“Crater is a great team, and they pushed the ball really well. I think that tired us out as the game went along.”

Addison Dippel drilled consecutive 3-pointers from the left corner to give Crater an early 12-6 lead. The Comets seized control with an 11-0 all-Winslow sisters run that featured a couple of Sage steal-and-scores and seven points from Abigail, including a buzzer-beating triple that made it 23-9 after one period.

Crater led by 21 in the second quarter and headed to the locker room up 45-27. The lead never shrunk below 17 in the second half as the Comets continued to run and run and run until the final minute-plus.

“We do a lot of running drills in practice to stay in shape,” said Addison Dippel, the daughter of coach Dippel. “We are a very fast team and try to get as many fast breaks as possible. … I don’t think they were expecting us to be that fast.”

Addison Dippel finished with 17 points while Abigail Winslow, the lone junior in Crater’s starting lineup, had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals. Lydia Traore added 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks.

The Comets start four sophomores and Abigail Winslow. The sophomores won a state title playing together in fifth grade.

“For all of them, it was their first time at the state tournament,” coach Dippel said. “We were a little bit worried that we’d be a little anxious, but we weren’t. We got out there and had a great first quarter.

“Putnam is a great team and they put some runs together … but I felt like we did enough defensively to hang on.”

Senior guard Emma McDonald led Putnam with 16 points and six rebounds. Rylee Lemen added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Kayla Kasubuchi had 11 points, three rebounds, six assists and five steals.

By defeating Putnam, Crater earned another shot at Midwestern champion Springfield. The top-seeded Millers, who defeated No. 8 Mountain View 45-26 in their state tournament opener , won both regular-season matchups against the Comets by five points.

“I think when we’ve played Springfield, we’ve gotten in our heads,” Addison Dippel said. “We know how good they are and it’s always close with them, so we get super nervous before. Springfield is also really fast, but I think we’re still faster than them. In the past we’d make one mistake and go, ‘Oh gosh, that cost us that play.’ It’s mostly been a mental thing instead of physical.”

Added Sage Winslow: “We just need to be ourselves. Both times, it’s been close and they’ve been able to pull it out. We just have to do our thing, play with energy and keep control of the runs.”

In the first game of the state tournament , Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam led the Millers (22-5) with 15 points, three assists, three steals and three blocks. She also helped hold Mountain View star Kasey Booster to four points on 1-of-14 shooting.

Juju Henderson added 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Springfield, which placed second at last year’s state tournament. J’Bionna Robinson had seven points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals in her Gill Coliseum debut.

Ruby Haarberg paced the Cougars (18-7) with seven points and seven rebounds. Avery Edwards had six points and 15 boards.