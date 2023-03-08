Kellogg CC falls in playoff game, but Bruins are still big winners

Kellogg Community College came up short on the scoreboard. But the Bruins men's basketball program was still a big winner on Tuesday.

A Miller Gymnasium playoff game, in front of a large, frenzied crowd that was emotionally drained at the end, because it cared so much as it applauded the home team in defeat, proved the Kellogg Community College program had a successful year.

When the buzzer sounded, the Bruins did see their breakout season come to an end as Lake Michigan College prevailed, 79-76, in this National Junior College Athletic Association Great Lakes District semifinal tournament game on Tuesday.

But the final numbers were only part of the story.

"It was a special night, no matter the score," KCC first-year coach Steve Proefrock said. "I was so proud of my team, so proud of the fans for showing up and the great support they gave us. Best crowd of the season and they were so enthusiastic. My heart bleeds that we didn't get it done for them.

"But this is just the start. I told the guys in there after the game, they are the cornerstone of this program. We are going to go from here and build a perennial championship program and they are a big part of that. And the fans will see that, and they should know there are better things to come."

KCC had qualified for the Region XII District Tournament by winning seven of its last eight games of the regular season. KCC earned the home playoff game, a first for the program since the 2019-20 season, after taking second in the conference, the best finish for the program in 16 years. The Bruins reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 13 years and, at 14-11 coming into the Tuesday's game, their .667 winning percentage is the best for the program in 16 years.

Former Battle Creek Central standout Brett White played his final game for KCC on Tuesday, but he was a big part of the momentum the program has built.

"It was a great turnout, better than I thought it was going to be," White said. "Walking out in warmups, seeing that big crowd, got me excited. I was so hype during the game. It's just so frustrating I hurt myself and couldn't play like I wanted to."

White injured his ankle just before halftime, changing the complexion of the game.

KCC was up as much as 13 points in the first half and went into intermission with a 43-32 lead when the Bruins' London Gillery hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The Bruins maintained their advantage as White came out in the second half, playing through his injury. A breakaway dunk by White had KCC up 58-45 with 13:12 remaining and the Bruins in good position to advance in the tournament.

However, Lake Michigan went on a 12-0 run from there to cut the lead to 58-57 with 8:22 left. The Red Hawks finally tied things up at 65-65 with 5:50 remaining, as the game would go down to the wire from there.

"Thought it would come down to the second half. We had a tough time stopping their penetration in the second half," Proefrock said. "Having Brett injured really hurt. He is a tremendous player and you can't replace him.

"I still thought we were good enough to win, we just didn't do it."

Lake Michigan guard B.J. Hunter hit two big shots in the final minute to hold off KCC, knocking down a 3-pointer with :55 left for a 77-74 lead. Then, as the Bruins tried to match, he added a off-balanced layup with :18 left to clinch the 79-76 win.

Hunter led Lake Michigan with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, with Jocorian Freeman adding 15 points off the bench.

Rasheed Dyson led KCC with 23 points with Sam Hoskin having a monster game with 18 points and 16 rebounds. White added 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

"Our shots just didn't fall late. They hit shots and we missed shots at the end, that's the difference," White said. "We lost. But we had a good season. A lot of people want to come here now after what we did this year. Just in the last few days, I have had people reach out to me talking about wanting to play here. The future is bright for Kellogg."

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Kellogg CC falls in playoff game, but Bruins are still big winners