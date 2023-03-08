Holland Christian girls top Edwardsburg to reach regional final

THREE RIVERS - Holland Christian has prided itself on its defensive play and intensity in guarding their opponents all season long.

The Maroons showed yet again just how difficult it is to score against them on Tuesday night, as Holland Christian ran away for a 54-33 win over Edwardsburg in the Division 2 regional semifinals at Three Rivers High School.

Holland Christian (18-7) picked up its first regional win since 2009 and will move on to play Plainwell, which came back from a double-digit deficit to defeat Olivet 46-42, in the regional finals on Thursday night at 7. Edwardsburg closed out its season at 17-8.

"This is a special group," said Holland Christian coach Levi Painter. "They bring it every single day and they brought it again today. I think teams are surprised by how physical and how intense our defense is. They were suffocating on defense and there were stretches where (Edwardsburg) weren't even getting shots off. We pressured the ball extremely well and in the halfcourt, we really got after them. Our defense led to offense and that really helped speed up the game for us."

Edwardsburg went ahead 2-1 at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter, but Jenna VandenBrink scored off a feed from Camryn VandenBosch just nine seconds later to give Holland Christian a lead that they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the game.

Kayla Cannon stepped into a passing lane and drove down the floor for a breakaway layup and hit two free throws, VandenBosch drove to the hoop for a left-handed layup and Tianna Stygstra scored with three seconds left in the quarter off a dish from Tryna VanderZwaag to give the Maroons an 11-6 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Holland Christian used its pressure defense to cause an errant baseline pass early in the second quarter and got a VandenBosch-VanderZwaag-Cannon (where all three ended up on the floor at some point) combination steal late in the quarter to help stymie Edwardburg's offense. Kierea Smits picked off a bad pass near mid-court and got the ball to Teagan Schoonveld, who went right back to Smits for a layup to extend the Maroons' lead out to 14 points with seven seconds left in the first half. But Averie Markel hit a 27-footer at the halftime buzzer to give Edwardsburg some life going into the half down 27-16.

Holland Christian started the third quarter on an 11-4 run to go up by 18 before the Eddies came storming back with seven straight points of their own. VanderZwaag responded by hitting perhaps the biggest shot of the game, though, as she swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to keep Holland Christian's comfortable cushion at 41-27.

"When I drive and pass, I'm looking for the (open) post players," said VanderZwaag, who had seven points, six assists, and five steals for the Maroons. "When my teammates score, that gives me confidence. So then when I get that open shot, I get that confidence from my teammates and I know they want me to shoot it.

"It's just the mindset of if we lose, we go home, so that intensity is kind of transferring to the games. Each one of us is pouring our heart out onto the court and we know if we don't try our hardest, we could be going home and it would end the season. We've been focusing on defense first and trying to pressure (the other team) a lot. I feel like our second half is when we have the most energy because we realize 'this is our time, we really need this now.' We don't want to lose."

VandenBosch heated up in the second half for Holland Christian, as she hit three 3s (she had four in the game) and scored 14 of her game-high 21 points. Edwardsburg's Mackenzie Schaible made a 3 from the corner just 10 seconds into the final quarter to move the Eddies within 10 at 41-31, but VandenBosch responded with a tough rebound and putback 35 seconds later. She helped secure the win for the Maroons just over a minute later when after waiting a few seconds and seeing that no one was going to come guard her, she calmly took a dribble up to the 3-point line and drained a shot that made it 46-31 Holland Christian. The Maroons outscored Edwardsburg 13-5 in the fourth quarter.

"They weren't guarding me at all, so I was just like "Okay, I'll shoot it,'" said VandenBosch, who also pulled down eight rebounds. "My shots weren't falling (at the start of the game), but we moved the ball around really well and I got some more open looks as the game went on. Our energy on defense really transitioned to offense. We got some good steals and fast breaks that helped put us go up (even more points). It feels amazing (to be moving on to the regional finals), especially to be doing it with the seniors in their last year."

Painter was also very complimentary of his two standout players.

"They definitely power our offense," Painter said of VanderZwaag and VandenBosch. "Tryna had a really balanced game. She pushed it well and she distributed the ball for us. She hits big shots when they're needed. Cam had a great game as well. She was hitting it from outside and she can go inside, too. She's a tough cover for anybody. We were talking about as a team (after the game) that we're one of 16 teams that are gonna be left in this thing. We're confident and we're not ready to be done."

Bria Lampen and VandenBrink both scored seven points for Holland Christian. Stygstra added six.

Markel led Edwardsburg with 11 points and five assists.