Faith: Finding joy in the messiness of life among people of multiple faiths

When asked to pen an article for this week, I apprehensively agreed to do so. I had no idea of what I was going to write about. I had a chaplains’ conference to attend in Atlanta, Georgia, and I wanted to be fully present. What to write about was a mystery.

The Association of Chaplains and Spiritual Leaders in Higher Education were meeting for the first time since the start of COVID-19 — so the first meeting in three years. It’s an organization comprised of university chaplains and spiritual leaders from around the country and a few from other countries around the world. The theme for this eyar's conference: Joy of Resistance.

I have been a part of this group for more than 20 years. In my mind I was returning to reconnect since my last attendance at one of these events was about 2014. I felt the need for several reasons to reestablish connection and more on behalf of the institution than myself. However, I found myself being refreshed and inspired by experiencing the Joy of Resistance.

It is important to mention that this group of chaplains and spiritual leaders come from diverse faith communities, We are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu. We are diverse in ethnicity, race, age, color, gender, level of experience and more; the diversity stream is broad and all encompassing.

On Sunday evening as we gathered for the opening plenary, it was wonderful to see old faces, yet the real joy in reflection, came after we ended the first evening of meeting and began to move about in fellowship.

As I exited the meeting room, I ran into a couple of sages I knew. They have been participating for a long time and together found a table in the lounge area for fellowship. I was invited to join. As we engaged, the four of us quickly grew animated, and before long other folks began standing around and pulling up chairs.

It was a wonderful time of storytelling as we collectively around the table, Christian, Jewish, Muslim engaged in shared memories. There was laughter, there was love, there was joy. It was more than a happy time; it was a place and space that allowed you to resist the messiness of life, and in that moment, to experience the Joy of discovering the "BIGNESS" of a God who was present amid a diverse faith community.

There was joy as the newbies desired to glean from the sages in the group and vice versa. We all learned from one another, regardless of faith tradition.

The common purpose: to fulfil the work of God on a university campus, to heal those who are broken, to serve students of all faiths as they develop holistically and become productive citizens of the world, as they experience the messiness of life, and as they find the joy that keeps them moving forward.

It was a place and a space where the experience of all who gathered was valued, and all persons had worth.

As I opened my eyes in the early hours of the morning, I lay there reflecting. I thought about my work with Interfaith Action of Central Texas and the joy that is and can be experienced in diverse communities of faith. The joy that comes in the midst of the messiness of life as we, through God’s grace, engage with diverse people.

The beauty of meeting over interfaith conversations, of assisting in restoring life in the refugee program and enabling refugees to live fully engaged in this world and their new communities, the joy that is experienced through Hands on Housing program as persons are lifted to a sense of wholeness when their homes are made new.

As we experience life together regardless of faith tradition, we are enabled as a collective body to gather for the sake of the One who is BIGGER than humanity, the One who is BIGGER than life itself. Then we can experience the Joy of Resistance that enables us to tackle the issues of this world.

The Rev. Donald Brewington is the University Chaplain at Huston-Tillotson University. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faith: Finding joy in the messiness of life among people of multiple faiths