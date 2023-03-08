AREA ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay outlasts Pirates in beach action

PORT CHARLOTTE – During the inaugural year of Beach Volley, District 23 was as formidable as any in the state.

In a sport with just one class, it was a rare instance in which every area school playing the sport competed against each other in district play. The final district showdown featuring Venice, Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Port Charlotte proved epic, with Venice breaking through for the title and a state series berth.

If graduations were supposed to alter the pecking order in 2023, it’s clear that hasn’t happened.

Tuesday at Centennial Park, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay knocked heads with their match coming down to the final pairs.

In the end, it came down to Lemon Bay’s No. 1 duo of Taylor Orris and Rylie Thibideau fending off Port Charlotte’s Morgan Willis and Lenaea Dennard, 26-24, 21-18, for the 3-2 match victory.

Orris and Thibideau were the Mantas’ No. 2 team a year ago, behind Ocean Roth and Kendall Steinert. Roth is still with the Mantas, but Steinert graduated, leaving Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer with a dilemma unique to the sport: Should he break up his No. 2 team and have one of them play with Roth at No. 1, or should he just keep the pair together and put them in the top spot.

So far, Thibideau and Orris are proving his decision to be the correct one.

“Yeah, they’ve earned it. They’ve been playing well,” Auer said, adding the No. 2 team of Maddie Googins and Lilly Abbott, who also moved up together, have been getting the job done, as well.

That has left Roth with a new partner in Kaydence Torres at No. 3 and, like any new partnership, it will take time for the pair to jell. They lost their match in three sets, 21-13, 10-21, 15-8.

“Ocean’s been kind of fitting in there with Kaydence since she didn’t really have a partner,” Auer said. “When her partner left, (the team) didn’t want to break up everything else, and I understand that, but it is something we can look at in the future when it comes to districts.”

Lemon Bay improved to 2-0 on the season. In their first match last week, the Mantas routed Bonita Springs, 5-0.

Port Charlotte coach Marisa Beisner said the Pirates have four seniors, but at the same time, has had an influx of players new to the sport, so there has been a learning curve in the early going.

“A lot of my kids haven’t played, so we are just a developing program,” she said. “The kids come out, they work hard and they’re doing their best. I think we’re going to have a really good season.”

Willis, the team’s leader, is committed to Tusculum to play the sport. Her new partner, Dennard, came over to Port Charlotte from North Port this semester.

The Pirates opened their season against Venice, falling 4-1, but swept North Port, 5-0, two days later. They fell to 1-2 with Monday’s loss. Up next is a tournament this weekend at Lakewood Ranch, where Port Charlotte will play Parrish Community, Sarasota and St. Petersburg Catholic.

SOFTBALL

Lemon Bay 9, Riverview 1: At Englewood, the Mantas erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the visiting Rams.

All the runs in the fourth inning came with two outs. Lemon Bay had put a pair of runners on base via an error and walk when Chay Zalopany slapped a two-out single up the middle to drive in Abby Matheny. Baylee Goff worked out a walk to load the bases, then Madison Kinkade did the same for a 2-0 lead.

Facing Taylor Jones, the Island Coast pitcher uncorked a wild pitch to allow another run in before Jones corked the next pitch into center field for a two-run single to blow the game open.

Zoey Mills picked up the win, tossing five innings, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Lemon Bay improve to 4-1 with the win and will hit the road to Ida Baker on Thursday.

Venice 8, Braden River 2: At Bradenton, Venice and Braden River played to a 2-2 deadline after seven innings, but the Indians erupted for six runs in their half of the eighth for a rare, extra-innings rout.

The floodgates opened when Kinley Rutherford slapped a single to left field with two on and one out to drive in pinch-runner Madison Schilling. Kenna Tippman followed with a triple to straightaway center field to push the Venice advantage to 5-2.

Raionna Smith singled home Tippman, then scored herself on Emily Beam’s double. After Zoey Lynn coaxed a walk and Beam moved to third on a wild pitch, Daisy Jackson’s grounder to second base brought home Beam for the 8-2 lead.

Layne Preece pitched around a pair of singles in the bottom half of the inning to close out her eight-inning, complete game. She allowed just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven.

Venice (4-1) returns home Friday to face Riverview.

Port Charlotte 6, Oasis 4: At Port Charlotte, the Pirates finally found the win column after holding off the visiting Sharks.

A four-run outburst in the third inning proved to be the difference in the game.

With the game knotted at 1-1, Mickey Coslor opened the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Hayden Flanagan singled to center and moved to second when Oasis tried – and failed – to gun down Coslor at third. Jackie Kirk then gave Port Charlotte some breathing room with a triple to left field, scoring herself thanks to an error on the play.

Later, Gia Greaves scored on a wild pitch before the inning’s end for a 5-1 lead.

Jaylin Pinedo went the distance in the circle and had to sweat out a furious Oasis rally in the seventh to pick up the win.

Port Charlotte improved to 1-3 and will travel to Hardee on Friday.

BASEBALL

DeSoto County 3, Cypress Lake 2: At Fort Myers, Jasper Davis swung at the first pitch he saw in the top of the seventh inning, delivering a game-winning RBI single to lead the Bulldogs past the Panthers.

Trey Tanner and Will Joens each had a pair of hits for DeSoto, which improved to 3-4 on the season. Davis’ heroics made a winner out of starting pitcher Lane Fullerton, who went the distance, permitting five hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

The game was originally scheduled to be a home date for DeSoto County, but ongoing repairs to the stadium’s lighting kept the Bulldogs on the road, where they will remain on Friday when they travel to North Port.

BOYS TENNIS

Lemon Bay 6, Sebring 1: At Sebring, Lemon Bay swept their singles matches and picked up an additional win at No. 1 doubles to win in a rout.

No. 1 Stevie Ethier cruised in straight sets against Sebring’s Vivek Krishnadas, 6-0, 6-0. Hunter Andres took out Sebring No. 2 Brady Spencer, 6-0, 6-1.

Billy Rand (6-0, 6-1), Gray Lowder (6-1, 6-1) and Caleb Hutcherson (6-0, 6-0) followed with sweeps.

Eithier and Andres dispatched Krishnadas and Spencer 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.

MONDAY

SOFTBALL

North Port 22, Island Coast 0: At Cape Coral, the Bobcats started their final week before spring break with a bang, needing just three innings to dispatch Island Coast.

Jewelie Vanderkous threw three perfect frames, striking out seven of the nine batters she faced. She was also 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in. Cailinne Kelly also went 4-for-4 with four RBI. Kaitlin Kohlenberg had three hits and two RBI while Konstantine Belgrade and two hits and three RBI.

Amiyah O’Neil went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Next up for North Port (4-1) is a trip to Sarasota on Wednesday.