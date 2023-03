Yahoo Sports

Resident, families and petition seek to keep Portage Manor as home By Joseph Dits (jdits@sbtinfo.com), 5 days ago

SOUTH BEND — On March 15, Mark Huffman will have lived at Portage Manor for 33 years. His girlfriend has also lived there for decades. ...