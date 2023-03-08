Open in App
Holbrook, MA
The Enterprise

'We want to win a ring': Spellman star unlocks 1,000th-point side mission in playoff win

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger,

3 days ago

HOLBROOK — For Cardinal Spellman senior Jaydan Exalus, the grind toward a Division 3 boys basketball state championship doesn’t stop.

Not even for his 1,000th career point.

So there was no mid-game celebration in Tuesday's 63-47 tournament win over Gloucester, just straight buckets.

“All season we talked about the 1k and everything, so we knew it was going to happen,” said the Brockton resident, who finished with 15 points. “But we know what we want: We want to win a ring, and we’re going to do that.”

More: 'One of the best natural athletes': Brockton's Paul targets football after track title

Going into the game, Exalus was 11 points away from 1,000. With 2:20 left in the third quarter, he received a pass from junior Matt O’Donnell (7 points) before hitting a right-side jumper to extend the lead to 42-37.

“He’s just a great team player,” said Cardinal Spellman coach Mike Perry. “There’s a nice chemistry the kids have and it starts with the four captains, and like he told the kids before the game, ‘Don’t worry about a thousand, let’s get the game.’”

The four captains for the Cardinals are seniors Kristian Simpson (7 points), Exalus and Luke McSharry (14 points), plus junior D’Anthony Amado (2 points).

More: PHOTOS: Brockton vs. Franklin boys basketball -- Div. 1 state tournament Sweet 16

Balloons and signs commemorating Exalus' achievement flooded the Holbrook High gym once the buzzer hit, but the first half was far from celebratory. While struggling to hit free throws (15 total missed foul shots for Spellman), the Cardinals found themselves down at halftime, 29-26.

However, Spellman came out of the halftime gate firing and regained the lead midway through the third quarter. The fourth-seeded Cardinals (17-4) didn’t look back from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIjNC_0lBEpRV700

“In the first half we tried too hard to get him (Exalus) the ball,” said Perry. “The second half Luke did a nice job around the hoop, Marvin (Petit-Frere) did a nice job down the baseline, and Kristian and Matty hit a couple of 3s. It just opened things up."

Petit-Frere, a junior from Brockton, came up huge in crunch time. The 6-3 big man scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter. His domination in the paint was too much for No. 20 Gloucester (12-11). Petit-Frere wanted to make sure his senior captains' season didn’t end yet.

More: Sweet 16: Tuesday's South Shore high school MIAA tournament scoreboard

“Coming off the bench we were down 4 points and I wanted (Exalus) to hit 1k and wanted to keep going and win a chip with them,” said Petit-Frere. “So I said, 'I gotta lock in and do for my teammate.'”

“I’m very proud of him,” Exalus said of Petit-Frere. “He worked his way up since his freshman year. We've got a lot of work to do with three more (rounds) left. We’re not done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4InY_0lBEpRV700

The final score may have the Cardinals moving on to the next round, but it was a far from easy win. Gloucester senior captain Nate Montagnino put his team on his back, finishing with 24 points.

“Gloucester executed well and (Montagnino) is a good player,” said Exalus. “We just couldn’t execute in the first half, but Coach gave us a pep talk and we just didn’t stop.”

The Cardinals advance to the quarterfinals against upset-minded No. 21 Bishop Stang (11-12), which knocked off No. 5 Pittsfield in the Round of 16. Neither the Spellman players nor the coaches spent too much time speaking about Exalus’ 1,000th point or the win; they’re laser-focused on the main goal.

“Just stay focused, run our plays, run them well, take our time, have patience and have fun,” said Petit-Frere. “We have a goal to win a championship and we’re going to get it.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 'We want to win a ring': Spellman star unlocks 1,000th-point side mission in playoff win

Community Policy