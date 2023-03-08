Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
HuffPost

Memphis City Council Passes Major Police Reform After Death Of Tyre Nichols

By Phillip Jackson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sq1PC_0lBEpQcO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECwZM_0lBEpQcO00 Protesters at a Memphis City Council meeting on Feb. 7 keep Tyre Nichols' name before the city officials.

The Memphis City Council passed several major police reform ordinances Wednesday, two months after the beating death of Tyre Nichols rocked the city and spurred national outrage.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died after a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in his death. Almost a dozen other police and fire officials also face charges.

Under the new laws, Memphis police will be banned from conducting routine traffic stops with unmarked vehicles and plainclothes officers, though the department will be able to use unmarked cars under “exigent circumstances” when someone is driving recklessly, speeding or may have committed a felony.

The council mandated that police regularly report data on traffic stops, arrests and complaints. If there is a use-of-force complaint against police, the new law requires an independent investigation. It also gives the local civilian review board the ability to audit the police department.

The votes came after heated debate during the meeting. Most speakers were in favor of the reforms, though speakers were largely divided along racial lines; every speaker against the unmarked car ordinance, for example, was white.

In January, Republicans in the statehouse introduced legislation t hat would get rid of civilian oversight boards across the state — potentially endangering a key part of the reforms.

But city officials were not dissuaded from pushing ahead. “If someone is going to kill [the review board], it should not be the Memphis City Council,” Councilman JB Smiley Jr. said.

Additionally, the council voted to establish independent review processes for Memphis police in cases of unnecessary or excessive force.

The new law goes into effect once signed by the City Council president and delivered to the mayor’s office.

Last year, Philadelphia became the first major city to prohibit police from pulling over drivers for minor infractions, such as a missing brake light or an expired inspection sticker.

Nichols, who was unarmed at the time of his death, attempted to flee a police traffic stop on foot but was caught by officers 800 feet away from his parents’ home. Surveillance video and police body-camera footage showed at least five officers beating Nichols. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days later.

Officers initially said Nichols was stopped for reckless driving, but the department later said there was no evidence he was driving recklessly.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said an investigation continues into other officers who may have been involved in Nichols’ arrest.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland releases scathing letter on 'revolving door' justice system
Memphis, TN1 day ago
County leaders consider reforms for sheriff’s department
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Live Lounge shooting suspects in court, will remain out on bond
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 alleged gang members indicted for 2015 Hardeman Co. murder
Somerville, TN23 hours ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Warrant issued for man after quadruple shooting kills 3
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Juveniles accused of violent crime spree spark conversation of change
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Homeland Security adds more state troopers on Memphis roads
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man said he was treated like a suspect after restraining car burglar downtown
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
Suspect identified in Fayette County Subway shooting
Oakland, TN2 days ago
Woman dead, 2 detained after South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power
Memphis, TN1 day ago
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Memphis, TN3 days ago
South Memphis neighbors say fentanyl overdoses have become a tragic problem
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Summit addresses racial equity for Black homeowners in Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two detained after woman shot and killed in South Memphis neighborhood
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Three detained after shots fired in downtown Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Tyre Nichols case: 7th cop fired, 20 more hours of footage to be released
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Woman steals phone, sells it at phone kiosk
Memphis, TN1 day ago
3 charged after stolen rifle found in car
Memphis, TN1 day ago
House sprayed with bullets, 4 victims hospitalized
Memphis, TN3 days ago
South Memphis shooting leaves one dead, woman charged
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Burglars take pricey appliances from Chickasaw Gardens home
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Memphis woman ‘livid’ after losing $3K in MLGW scam
Memphis, TN2 days ago
South Memphis residents demand transparency from leaders after toxic emissions found from facility in their backyards
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Access Control Gates: The surprising Solution to Lowering Crime and Domestic Disturbance Rates in Memphis communities
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Burglary at Southland Mall, MPD investigates
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Pair arrested minutes after carjacking man, taking his clothes
Memphis, TN1 day ago
ATF agents raid wrong motel room, detain innocent woman
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy