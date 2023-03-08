Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

Lafayette City Marshal wants more communication after office along with city court could be moved

By Renee Allen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u90X5_0lBEnkOa00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas says there has to be more communication; that’s after hearing his office along with city court could be moved to somewhere else.

“Through this process, first myself as the city marshal and an elected official, I heard about this situation through a press release,” Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas stated.

Breaux Bridge lawyer, former city judge permanently disbarred

Marshal Thomas read that the city is considering a public-private partnership with the owner operator of Rock’n’Bowl de Lafayette to build an apartment complex and parking garage where city court and the marshals office are currently located.

The Marshal said his job is to make sure everyone who enters the building is secure.

It’s not easy to just move a marshal’s office and judges.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“We have over 55,000 citizens who come to city court in a years time.  I also have to provide security for two elected judges.  Therefore, I have to make sure the building is secure,” Thomas said.

The marshal said the current building works just fine for both his office and city court.

“It’s security, it’s parking and it’s just so many elements that go into play to move a city court bulding to another location,” Thomas added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lafayette, LA newsLocal Lafayette, LA
Judges, city marshal notify LCG of concerns over moving Lafayette City Court
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette to pay $11.5 million to settle quick-take land grab lawsuit
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
LCG reaches settlement with Bendel Partnership
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baton Rouge police ID man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard investigation
Baton Rouge, LA22 hours ago
Baton Rouge mayor fires two top administrators, Metro Council members say
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Police on scene of 18-wheeler crash on I-49
Lafayette, LA19 hours ago
Lafayette Fire Department called out to commercial fire
Lafayette, LA20 hours ago
LCG buys land from detention pond contractor in ‘highly unusual’ deal
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Worried about increased traffic around Topgolf site? LCG says help is on the way
Lafayette, LA8 hours ago
Wife of local man found dead in Baton Rouge requests another agency take the case
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Worker accused of beating disabled man at intermediate care facility in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Lafayette prosecutor awaits trial in hit-and-run boat crash
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Another bystander killed in Baton Rouge police chase; local leaders want changes
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Local organization providing affordable transportation to Acadiana residents
Jeanerette, LA21 hours ago
LCG announces settlement in controversial drainage project for $11.5 million
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Authorities: Fire on Hebert Road leaves heavy damage
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Opelousas caregiver arrested after reports of physical and verbal abuse
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
New Iberia police investigating major crash
New Iberia, LA2 days ago
New Iberia man sentenced after 10 pounds of meth found in UPS package
New Iberia, LA22 hours ago
Breaux Bridge couple arrested, charged with cruelty to juveniles
Breaux Bridge, LA2 days ago
Pets in Lafayette electrical fire need new homes
Lafayette, LA21 hours ago
Schoolwide fight at Baton Rouge alternative school puts officer in hospital; 12 arrested
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
$20,000, drugs and firearm seized during traffic stop in Duson
Duson, LA1 day ago
Authorities seeking help in recent Crowley vandalism and burglaries
Crowley, LA2 days ago
Authorities on scene of three-vehicle crash in Duson
Duson, LA1 day ago
Downtown Opelousas street closed until further notice
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Natchitoches man arrested in Evangeline Parish for illegal narcotics
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
Carencro Heights Elementary’s New 98,000 Sq Ft School Replacement, Full Details
Carencro, LA2 days ago
Police find multiple vehicles shot up after reported gunfire off Staring Lane
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
Local fire department sets up $500 scholarship in memory of long-time department member
Franklin, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy