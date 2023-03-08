Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
Bakersfield Californian

CHP officer seeks medical records of BPD police officers, civilian in crash which killed 1

By The Bakersfield Californian,

3 days ago
A California Highway Patrol officer seeking to establish a criminal charge in connection to a fatal crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Kern County Probation arrest 44-year-old man, seizes 17 guns
Bakersfield, CA22 hours ago
Bakersfield men claim they were threatened with ICE after tipping BPD about alleged plot
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
Delano police seeing increase in vehicle thefts
Delano, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boatman case brings up questions about BPD's missing persons process
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
1 in custody after alleged armed robbery, 2 outstanding: BPD
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion
Bakersfield, CA21 hours ago
Report: Tulare County Grand Theft Investigation Leads to Discovery of BHO Lab, Severely Neglected Horses
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago
CHP investigating major-injury crash in NW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Edison Market & Deli liquor license suspended after man, 19, involved in fatal crash
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD searches for 2 people suspected of theft, fraud
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Edison Market's license suspended for selling alcohol to minor, causing deadly 2021 crash
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 223 temporarily halts traffic
Arvin, CA1 day ago
BPD: Bakersfield home robberies connected, targeting seniors
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
BPD searching for at-risk missing 15-year-old
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Juvenile found with handgun, ammunition in Delano, arrested: Kern Probation Dept.
Delano, CA3 days ago
Kern County Probation's Camp Erwin Owen evacuated
Kernville, CA21 hours ago
Tulare man faces animal cruelty charges, deputies say
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago
‘Your life might depend on it’: Sheriff Youngblood urges residents in evacuation areas to leave flood zones
Kernville, CA19 hours ago
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Hwy 65
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
BPD seeks community’s help ID’ing 2 T Street home burglary suspects
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
No injuries, deaths reported in Tehachapi train derailment
Tehachapi, CA3 days ago
McFarland under evacuation warning
Mcfarland, CA5 hours ago
Sheriff’s deputies investigate child’s death in Lamont
Lamont, CA5 days ago
BPD looking for 2 women accused of burglarizing home
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 58 [Bakersfield, CA]
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
At least 1 dead in crash on Interstate 5 near Twisselman Road
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Kern County officials discuss flooding, emergency response
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy