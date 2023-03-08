Open in App
Woodside, NY
PIX11

5-alarm Queens fire hurts 9 firefighters, displaces several: FDNY

By Aaron FeisKiran DhillonJonathan Rizk,

3 days ago

WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A five-alarm fire tore through four Woodside buildings overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, leaving nine FDNY firefighters injured and several residents displaced, officials said.

The blaze broke out in a residential building on 59th Street near 37th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, eventually spreading to three other properties due in part to strong winds, officials said.

The FDNY brought the flames under control by 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Nine firefighters were taken to a city hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported to civilians, though the buildings were heavily damaged and several people were displaced.

The Red Cross provided aid to 23 people across seven households, including emergency financial assistance and housing, the organization said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

