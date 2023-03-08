5-alarm Queens fire hurts 9 firefighters, displaces several: FDNY

WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A five-alarm fire tore through four Woodside buildings overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, leaving nine FDNY firefighters injured and several residents displaced, officials said.

The blaze broke out in a residential building on 59th Street near 37th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, eventually spreading to three other properties due in part to strong winds, officials said.

The FDNY brought the flames under control by 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Nine firefighters were taken to a city hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported to civilians, though the buildings were heavily damaged and several people were displaced.

The Red Cross provided aid to 23 people across seven households, including emergency financial assistance and housing, the organization said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

