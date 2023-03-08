Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Child Care Partners honoring working moms

By Markeshia Jackson,

3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This Women’s History Month Child Care Partners is taking the time to honor the hard-working mothers in our community.

They’re honoring mothers as a crucial part of our community and the celebration began Tuesday morning with a proclamation from the city. The organization is also taking nominations on its website and Facebook for your favorite working mom.

Executive Director Keri Goins said this is just a small token of appreciation for all the work and sacrifices mothers make on a daily basis.

“I think the magic word there is to be seen. I think we work tirelessly and never feel seen and never feel like anyone sees everything that we do, and go through, and how much work, and how painstaking it is. So we really want them to feel seen and appreciated and recognized,” Goins said.

You can start nominating moms now, by clicking here . They are due by March 31, 2023.

The campaign will end on May 12 when Child Care Partners hosts the Arthur B. Williams Luncheon. You can find more information here.

