College Station, TX
The Aggies drop again in the USA Today Sports college baseball rankings

By Jarrett Johnson,

3 days ago

The Aggie baseball team has been dropping in every poll for the past month. Texas A&M (8-4) started the season ranked No. 4 with high expectations and for most, it’s been an early season letdown. The latest drop was not as dramatic as they only fell one spot from No. 18 to No. 19 after going 2-1 at the Shriners Children’s College Classic over the past weekend.

Texas A&M and Texas Tech had a low-scoring late night that led into the early morning which had a lot of people grabbing multiple cups of coffee. The last game of the tournament went to 16 innings before the Aggies took the win 4-2.

They are now in the swing of a midweek two-game stretch where they beat UIW 13-5 and take on Rice next on Wednesday at 7 pm. With five games remaining before SEC play begins at home against LSU on March 17, the Aggies will need to continue to find some consistency at the plate and hope that their pitching staff has finally gotten into some sort of rhythm after this weekend’s interesting results.

Wade Taylor IV honored as a unanimous First Team AP All-American

