Woman wanted by NOPD after Algiers assault incident

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A woman is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a February attack on a person in an Algiers neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, the victim was reportedly in the 3100 Block of Rue Parc Fontaine when approached by 22-year-old Delesha Gaines who was carrying a gun at that time. Officers say Gain pointed the gun at the victim’s stomach but ran away after.

Through investigations, detectives were able to identify Gains as the person responsible. She is currently wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-800-903-7867.

