Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Woman wanted by NOPD after Algiers assault incident

By Raeven Poole,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTyWc_0lBEhPsd00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A woman is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a February attack on a person in an Algiers neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, the victim was reportedly in the 3100 Block of Rue Parc Fontaine when approached by 22-year-old Delesha Gaines who was carrying a gun at that time. Officers say Gain pointed the gun at the victim’s stomach but ran away after.

Through investigations, detectives were able to identify Gains as the person responsible. She is currently wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-800-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
NOPD: Saturday shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to leg in the East
New Orleans, LA2 hours ago
Woman booked with arson in New Orleans motel fire, police say
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two shot on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Marrero, LA1 day ago
NOPD: Woman witnesses dog theft on doorbell camera
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
CAPTURED: Fraud contractor who got away with thousands in 2021, arrested
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Orleans Civil Courts back open and operational month after suspicious fire
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Jefferson Parish neighbors of woman accused in infant cold case react to arrests
Picayune, MS1 day ago
Driver in fatal Mandeville accident arrested, will be booked on vehicular homicide, other counts
Mandeville, LA1 day ago
Suspect in New Orleans Uber driver's stabbing death indicted with murder
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Man, woman shot in Marrero and have life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
Marrero, LA1 day ago
Police: Passenger holds New Orleans bus driver at gunpoint, demands to be driven to hospital
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Gunman forced RTA bus driver in Little Woods to bring him to hospital, NOPD says
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Multi-car crash involving New Orleans police SUV in Central City
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Attack on Kenner home that left 2 wounded was retaliation for teen's slaying, police say
Kenner, LA3 days ago
NEW DETAILS: Teen shot after attempted car burglary in St. Roch, victim later arrested on drug charges
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Woman caught on camera setting fire in front of N.O. East hotel
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans police arrest man who forced RTA bus driver to take him to hospital
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Truck crashes into Mid-City building that was fined $10,000 the day before
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
Employee at Larose Company Arrested for Embezzling Over $120,000
Thibodaux, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy