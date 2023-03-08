Change location
Clayton News Daily
Trump demands release of Jan. 6 attackers after Tucker Carlson airs Capitol footage on Fox News
By Michael McAuliff and Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News,3 days ago
By Michael McAuliff and Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News,3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded the release of imprisoned violent Jan. 6 attackers after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired previously unseen security...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0